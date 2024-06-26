Chesapeake Utilities Subsidiary Completes First Renewable Natural Gas Injections from Full Circle Dairy Facility in Florida

DOVER, Del., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced the first injections of renewable natural gas (RNG) at its Radio Avenue injection point in Yulee, Florida, from the Company's RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County. FPU Renewables, which constructed and operates the RNG facility, and its parent company, Florida Public Utilities Company, are subsidiaries of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake Utilities).

The injections are part of the commissioning phase of the Company's first RNG development project, which included the construction and operation of a dairy manure-to-biogas RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy. The facility is now producing RNG, with the first deliveries and injections of captured RNG taking place earlier this month. The RNG is transported from the facility to the injection site by Chesapeake Utilities' subsidiary Marlin Gas Services, a provider of virtual pipeline solutions. To date, during the facility's first month of production, approximately 4,700 dekatherms of RNG have been captured and transported to the injection site.

"This RNG project builds upon Chesapeake Utilities' solid foundation, legacy assets and focus on operational excellence," said Justin Stankiewicz, general manager. "It highlights our ability to play a pivotal role in the entire RNG value chain, from production to transportation, injection, and finally, transmission and distribution of the pipeline quality gas."

The RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy, which began construction in February 2023, captures and cleans methane from manure generated by dairy cows. The facility is expected to produce an average of 100,000 dekatherms annually and represents a capital investment of $22 million. The facility is projected to capture and redirect approximately 1,116 metric tons (mt) of methane per year, equivalent to 27,900 mt of carbon dioxide. Using the EPA greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, this methane reduction equates to over 6,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year and a CO2 emissions reduction equivalent to the annual energy consumption of more than 3,500 homes.

The fuel injection point in Yulee was constructed in 2023, and has been adapted to enable alternative fuels, such as RNG, to be delivered into the existing pipeline delivery system and support the growing demand for energy in Nassau County.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

