Chester Cheetah® and Celebrity Chef Friends Team Up to Launch First-Ever Cheetos® Holiday Cookbook

"BON-APPE-CHEETOS: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester & Friends" launches today and features 22 inventive and delicious new recipes from Chester and his professional chef pals including Anne Burrell, Richard Blais, Ronnie Woo and Casey Webb. Cheetos lovers can get their paws on a limited-edition cookbook by donating to World Central Kitchen #ChefsforAmerica COVID-relief fund . Select cookbook recipes will also be available digitally through PepsiCo Foods' newest online recipe hub, MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com

The cookbook brings fans cheesy inspiration for every holiday course from appetizers, side dishes and entrees to one-of-a-kind cocktails and desserts. Each recipe was crafted with care — and a little Chester mischief — to bring a delightful Cheetos twist to classic holiday staples. Marquee dishes include the famous Flamin' Hot® Friendsgiving Turkey, Chester's Kickin' Cornbread Dressing, Chester's Cheesy Skillet Corn and Good, Better, Best Pumpkin Pie.

"BON-APPE-CHEETOS" helps launch PepsiCo Foods' newest recipe hub created to provide more smiles and at-home recipe ideas from Frito-Lay® and Quaker®. A recent PepsiCo Foods Snack Index survey found people are seeking unique recipe ideas now more than ever — with 63 percent of Americans planning to use cooking at home as a way to stay entertained during COVID-19, and the same amount agreeing they need more inspiration.

"For years the Cheetos brands' passionate fanbase has inspired us with their creative use of Cheetos as a cheesy, crunchy or spicy recipe ingredient, so we're thrilled to return the favor with these exclusive holiday recipes," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America. "Broader than Cheetos, we're seeing incredible trends of at-home mealtime occasions on the rise, so we created a PepsiCo Foods recipe hub that can serve as a one-stop shop for recipes ranging from Cheetos 'Mashed Paw-Tatoes' to Quaker Chocolate Brownie Oatmeal Cookies. It's sure to bring a smile to snack fans' faces this holiday season."

Beginning today, fans can visit Cheetos.com to make a minimum $35.00 donation to World Central Kitchen to receive a cookbook while supplies last. All donations from the cookbook will benefit World Central Kitchen's #ChefsForAmerica COVID relief initiative. Fans can also share their favorite Cheetos-inspired recipes on social for the chance to win a hardcopy starting November 13. See here for more for details and rules on how to enter. Keep an eye on Chester's social media for a chance to help him raise an additional $75,000 for #ChefsForAmerica. Visit MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com to access select recipes from the book for free.

