Chesterfield Auto Parts Named a Top Workplaces in Richmond 2022

RICHMOND, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesterfield Auto Parts has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Richmond Times-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list of 87 companies were voted as honorees in three categories, for large, medium and small businesses by employee surveys. Chesterfield Auto Parts has been named in the small business category, as a three location self service auto junkyard business, family owned and operated since being founded in 1947.

Troy Webber

Troy Webber, president of Chesterfield Auto Parts, literally grew up in the business, relying on the mentorship of his father to instill the history and knowledge of the operation. According to Webber, "We couldn't be more proud to be considered a Top Workplace in Richmond! I love my job, and I am honored that my employees do to. We are a lucky few who enjoy coming to work."

Top Workplaces Richmond honorees list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

About Energage™

Making the world a better place to work together.

Energage™ is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage™ delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage™ customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Chesterfield Auto Parts

Family owned and operated, Chesterfield Auto Parts was founded in 1947. Chesterfield Auto Parts is a company of three self service auto parts junkyards that employ approximately 110 people in the Richmond Metro area of Virginia with three locations. Purchasing end of life vehicles from individuals, tow companies and auctions, the autos and parts are made available for retail sale. (https://www.chesterfieldauto.com).

Contact:

Susan Nefzger

5616329525

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesterfield Auto Parts