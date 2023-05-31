Chester's Chicken Relaunches Its Fried Chicken Sandwich

News provided by

Chester’s Chicken

31 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

The 2.0 version of the fan favorite features new crispy fried chicken that's juicier and more tender and now complemented with Chester's signature sauce on a Martin's® Famous potato roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remakes better than the original? Here's one to add to the short list: Chester's new Fried Chicken Sandwich, now available nationwide at all Chester's locations.

Continue Reading
Chester’s Chicken has relaunched its fried chicken sandwich with a new bun, new bird, and new sauce. The new sandwich is built with a specially marinated and double-breaded whole breast fillet, topped with Chester’s bold and tangy award-winning signature sauce and crunchy crinkle cut dill pickles, all on a Martin’s® Famous potato roll.
Chester’s Chicken has relaunched its fried chicken sandwich with a new bun, new bird, and new sauce. The new sandwich is built with a specially marinated and double-breaded whole breast fillet, topped with Chester’s bold and tangy award-winning signature sauce and crunchy crinkle cut dill pickles, all on a Martin’s® Famous potato roll.

Chester's Chicken, the fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,100 locations across the U.S., has relaunched its fried chicken sandwich with a new bun, new bird, and new sauce. The new sandwich is built with a specially marinated and double-breaded whole breast fillet, topped with Chester's bold and tangy award-winning signature sauce and crunchy crinkle cut dill pickles, all on a Martin's® Famous potato roll. The result is a juicier, crispier, more flavorful version of the chicken sandwich that made Chester's famous.

"If you love fried chicken sandwiches, prepare to meet the new boss," said Scott Richard, director of culinary innovation, Chester's Chicken. "We're constantly looking at ways to innovate and make our menu even better. We made all the right tweaks to perfect our new fried chicken sandwich and the taste is a knockout we know guests will crave."

Since the beginning of Chester's in 1965, the brand has continued to build a menu based on innovation, winning several awards for its sandwiches, sauces, and sides in the process. Chester's introduced its original fried chicken sandwich in 2019 at the onset of the chicken sandwich QSR industry wars. It's since become a fan favorite on the menu; Chester's sold 3 million chicken sandwiches in 2022.

The updated fried chicken sandwich is just the latest example of the brand's constant quest to offer the best chicken on the planet and provide guests exciting, flavorful chicken sandwich options. Last year the brand ran two successful chicken sandwich LTOs: Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich, made with Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic™ Sauce, and honored in Convenience Store Products' annual "Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest," and the Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich, featuring Chester's signature fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with a generous scoop of mac & cheese and a slice of white American cheese.

For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit chesterschicken.com.

About Chester's Chicken
Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,100 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Chester’s Chicken

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.