Chestnut Carbon Becomes First U.S. IFM Project Verified for Biodiversity Conservation Impacts with Forest Stewardship Council ®

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chestnut Carbon ("Chestnut"), a leading U.S. developer of nature-based carbon removal projects, today announced that its Improved Forest Management (IFM) project, called Family Forest Carbon Project (VCS4268), is the first IFM carbon removal project in North America to be verified under the Forest Stewardship Council® ("FSC®") Verified Impact program for Biodiversity Conservation – Maintenance of Natural Forest Structure.

FSC's Verified Impact program enhances carbon project credibility and market confidence by demonstrating that results are tied to independently validated ecological outcomes. In 2025, Chestnut's separate afforestation project became the first project of any type in North America to receive Biodiversity Conservation Verified Impact.

This new IFM milestone provides third‑party confirmation that Chestnut's practices deliver measurable biodiversity benefits by conserving forestland across the country. Chestnut is maintaining critical ecosystem services at scale—an outcome that requires sustained management, investment, and on‑the‑ground stewardship. By safeguarding these forest ecosystems, the project delivers a wealth of co‑benefits, including:

Improved air, water, and soil quality

Enhanced habitat for native wildlife

Increased climate resilience for surrounding communities

"We are excited to see Chestnut achieve a second FSC Verified Impact," said Thomas Kain, Senior Manager, U.S. Certification and Business Development at the Forest Stewardship Council. "Across both afforestation and IFM, Chestnut is showing the market what high-quality, biodiversity-focused forest management looks like. FSC is proud to support these nature-positive efforts."

Through the Forest Carbon Works membership program, Chestnut enables private landowners across the U.S. to participate in the carbon market while preserving their forests for future generations. With nearly 200,000 acres enrolled to date, the program implements long-term conservation practices that extend rotation ages, enhance carbon sequestration, and protect forests from harvest pressures. The latest FSC Verified Impact for Biodiversity Conservation in IFM further reinforces Chestnut's reputation for delivering carbon removal credits with the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and impact.

"FSC has been an invaluable partner as we've scaled our forest carbon project portfolio," said Briana Capra, VP of Carbon Strategy and Impact at Chestnut Carbon. "Through the Verified Impact Program, we've been able to validate that our projects deliver high‑integrity carbon removal alongside measurable community and environmental co-benefits. This level of rigor is essential as corporate buyers increasingly seek nature‑based credits backed by transparent, science‑based proof of impact."

About Chestnut Carbon

Chestnut Carbon is a leading developer of nature-based carbon removal credits committed to accelerating the path to net zero across diverse industries. Through high-quality, U.S.-based forest carbon offsets that are both additional and verifiable, the company delivers impactful climate solutions. Its proprietary approach focuses on developing forest carbon offset projects on family-owned forestland and marginal crop and pastureland. These long-term projects decrease carbon emissions by cultivating biodiverse forest ecosystems, improving air and water quality, and supporting local communities. Chestnut's expertise is driven by an experienced team, whose diverse backgrounds include forestry, carbon regulation, environment, finance and land management. For additional information on Chestnut, its strategies and environmental stewardship, please visit https://chestnutcarbon.com/.

