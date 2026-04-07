Chestnut Carbon Issues First U.S. IFM Carbon Credits with Verra's Removals Tag

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chestnut Carbon ("Chestnut"), a leading U.S. developer of nature-based carbon removal projects, today announced that its Improved Forest Management (IFM) project has been issued 95,909 new carbon credits that utilize Verra's carbon removal tag. These credits represent the first IFM credits issued to a U.S.-based project that uses Verra's newly introduced tool for differentiating reductions and removals in IFM Projects (VT0015). These credits are formally designated as carbon removal credits in the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program, the world's most widely used greenhouse gas (GHG) crediting program.

Chestnut develops and manages IFM projects designed to conserve and enhance biodiverse forest ecosystems through scientifically grounded, climate-smart forest management practices. Since its initial issuance, Chestnut has exclusively sold carbon removal credits from its IFM projects. Such credits are issued solely for incremental carbon sequestration that occurs from annual forest growth, materially reducing over-crediting and headline risk. The application of Verra's new removals tag to Chestnut's IFM project marks a significant step forward in standardizing the identification of carbon removal credits, streamlining due diligence, and providing additional transparency and reputational assurance for corporate and institutional offtakers.

Chestnut's IFM project is part of one of the largest and most inclusive IFM portfolios in the U.S., providing 250+ private forest landowners across 37 states with access to carbon markets and multi-generational financial support. The project generates income for landowners through the sales of carbon credits, enabling landowners to maintain and improve the long‑term health of their forests while meeting immediate financial needs.

Earlier this year, Chestnut became the first U.S. IFM Project Verified for Biodiversity Conservation Impacts with Forest Stewardship Council ®. Verified biodiversity outcomes associated with Chestnut's IFM project include wildlife habitat recovery, improved air and water quality, and increased climate resilience for forest‑dependent ecosystems and surrounding communities.

"We're pleased to have collaborated with Verra to implement and issue credits with the removals tag," said Brian DiMarino, Chief Commercial and Operating Officer at Chestnut Carbon. "Clear, consistent classification of carbon removal is essential for market confidence. This issuance reflects our commitment to transparency, rigorous verification, and setting a high bar for integrity in nature‑based carbon removal."

About Chestnut Carbon

Chestnut Carbon is a leading developer of nature-based carbon removal credits committed to accelerating the path to net zero across diverse industries. Through high-quality, U.S.-based forest carbon offsets that are both additional and verifiable, the company delivers impactful climate solutions. Its proprietary approach focuses on developing forest carbon offset projects on family-owned forestland and marginal crop and pastureland. These long-term projects cultivate biodiverse forest ecosystems, improve air and water quality, and support local communities.

For additional information on Chestnut, its strategies and environmental stewardship, please visit https://chestnutcarbon.com/.

SOURCE Chestnut Carbon