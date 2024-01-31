Chevron Lummus Global and Hongrun Petrochemical Successfully Commission The World's Largest All-Hydroprocessing White Oil Unit

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) today announced the successful commissioning of the world's largest white oil hydroprocessing unit for Hongrun Petrochemical (Weifang) Co., Ltd. in Weifang, Shandong Province, China.

The world's largest all-hydroprocessing white oil unit for Hongrun Petrochemical (Weifang) Co., Ltd. (Shandong Province, China)

The new plant, which utilizes CLG's ISODEWAXING and ISOFINISHING technologies, consists of two units: a 500,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) nameplate capacity API Group III lubricating base oil unit with the capability to produce industrial-grade white oil, and a 200,000 metric tons per annum nameplate capacity food grade white oil unit.

"We are proud to have worked with Hongrun on this project, and we have full confidence that this new unit will propel them to the forefront as a leading manufacturer of premium white oil and food-grade white oil products in China," stated Arun Arora, CLG's Chief Technology Officer. "CLG's hydroprocessing expertise, complemented by our commitment to innovation, once more proves to be instrumental in helping our partners achieve their production objectives."

White oil is a highly refined mineral oil that is used in a wide variety of applications, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food processing and industrial lubricants. Food-grade white oil is a special type of white oil that is manufactured to meet the strict purity requirements of the food and beverage industry.

CLG's all-hydroprocessing technology route for base oil production outperforms all other processing schemes by selectively concentrating and isomerizing the molecular structure of wax into desirable isoparaffins. Using CLG's technology for base oils, refiners maximize product yields while producing superior product qualities.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading technology provider for the production of renewable and conventional transportation fuels, premium base oils, and sustainable petrochemicals from a wide range of feedstocks. Powered by cutting-edge catalysts and innovative reactor internals, CLG's portfolio is designed to optimize efficiency and flexibility while minimizing emissions and maximizing economic returns. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

SOURCE Chevron Lummus Global