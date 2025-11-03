Chevron Lummus Global Expands and Strengthens Catalyst Portfolio

Agreement enhances CLG's ability to integrate solutions and strengthen customer offering

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) announced an agreement that will enhance CLG's catalyst business by reshaping how it develops, sells and supports a portion of the Advanced Refining Technologies (ART or ART Hydroprocessing™) catalyst portfolio. A premier provider of refining catalysts that produce lower carbon intensity fuels, ART is a joint venture between W.R. Grace & Co. (Grace) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron).

The agreement comes as part of Grace's acquisition of Chevron's stake in ART, with Grace assuming full ownership of the business. As a result, the ART portfolio has been divided between CLG and Grace, with CLG adding a suite of catalysts that it can better integrate with its technology portfolio.

"Expanding CLG's catalyst business will be a transformative step that will strengthen our ability to deliver more integrated technology and catalyst solutions," said Rajesh Samarth, Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Lummus Global. "We will have greater opportunities to grow our catalyst portfolio, bring innovative products to market more effectively and better meet evolving customer needs."

CLG will exclusively develop, sell and provide technical support for catalyst applications in hydrocracking, lubes hydroprocessing, and the EnHance™ isomerization portfolio for renewables hydroprocessing. ART will handle catalyst applications for fixed bed resid, ebullating bed resid, distillate hydrotreating, and the EnRich® portfolio for renewables hydroprocessing.

"This agreement marks an exciting new phase in our long-standing collaboration with CLG," said Thomas Deman, President, Performance Catalyst Solutions at Grace. "We are proud to continue supporting CLG's hydrocracking, lubes, and EnHance™ catalyst offerings as well as their resid licensees. Grace remains deeply committed to the hydroprocessing catalyst industry and to delivering the innovation, reliability and technical excellence that enable our customers to succeed."

The new structure will enable CLG and ART to focus on the areas of the hydroprocessing catalyst market that best align with their business capabilities and strategic objectives. The companies remain committed to the hydroprocessing catalyst industry and to helping customers grow profitability through catalytic solutions across a variety of feedstocks.

Grace and Chevron launched the ART joint venture in 2001.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading technology provider for the production of renewable and conventional transportation fuels, premium base oils, and sustainable petrochemicals from a wide range of feedstocks. Powered by cutting-edge catalysts and innovative reactor internals, CLG's portfolio is designed to optimize efficiency and flexibility while minimizing emissions and maximizing economic returns. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

About Grace

Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals and solutions that enable industries to enhance modern life. Our customers use our catalysts, engineered materials, process technologies and fine chemicals to manufacture everyday products – like renewable fuels, pharmaceuticals and food packaging – better, faster and smarter. Our thousands of employees work to harness the power of science for a better world at our global headquarters in Columbia, MD and locations worldwide. For more information, visit Grace.com.

SOURCE Chevron Lummus Global