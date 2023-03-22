Chevron Lummus Global Announces ISOFINISHING Award from BPCL

World-class technology will be licensed for first-of-a-kind unit in India

RICHMOND, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) announced that Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) has selected its ISOFINISHING technology for a catalytic processing unit at the Mumbai Refinery in Mumbai, India.

Once complete, the unit will have a capacity of 200 KTA and will be the first catalytic process unit to manufacture de-aromatized solvents and white oil in India. These specialty products will meet India's domestic standards and international standards, and will serve as a substitute for these types of products that are currently being imported into India.

CLG's project scope includes the technology license, engineering services, proprietary equipment and catalyst supply.

ISOFINISHING is CLG's proprietary hydrofinishing technology. CLG's noble-metal catalysts provide higher activity at lower temperatures than base-metal catalysts to produce highest -quality de-aromatized solvents and white oils that have most stringent aromatic and color specifications.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

