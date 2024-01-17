Chevron Lummus Global Awarded New Licensing Contract for HPCL's Integrated Hydrocracker and Catalytic Dewaxing Unit

CLG's Continued Excellence in Lube Hydroprocessing Reinforces its Strong Market Leadership

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) announced the award of a new licensing contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for the development of a grassroots integrated hydrocracker and catalytic dewaxing unit and a full catalyst reload of their existing lube oil upgrading program (LOUP) at the Mumbai Refinery in India.

"Chevron Lummus Global is honored to once again work with HPCL on this transformative project," said Rajesh Samarth, Chief Commercial Officer of Chevron Lummus Global. "Our deep expertise in hydroprocessing technologies, paired with HPCL's forward-looking approach, underscores our shared commitment to advancing India's energy independence and strengthening its position in the premium base oil market."

The integrated hydrocracker and catalytic dewaxing unit will have a nameplate capacity of 550 KTPA and will facilitate the production of Gr. II+ and Gr. III premium base oils. This strategic move will enable HPCL to make a significant foray into the premium base oil market, tapping into new avenues for growth and market expansion.

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading technology provider for the production of renewable and conventional transportation fuels, premium base oils, and sustainable petrochemicals from a wide range of feedstocks. Powered by cutting-edge catalysts and innovative reactor internals, CLG's portfolio is designed to optimize efficiency and flexibility while minimizing emissions and maximizing economic returns. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

