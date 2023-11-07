Chevron Lummus Global Commissions ISOTERRA Unit at Chevron's El Segundo Refinery

News provided by

Chevron Lummus Global

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Unique retrofit design delivers exceptional diesel fuel yields 

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) today announced the completion and successful startup of an ISOTERRA unit as part of Chevron's renewable fuel conversion project at their El Segundo Refinery in Southern California.

The ISOTERRA unit leverages both the refinery's existing assets and Chevron Lummus Global's proprietary catalyst and reactor internals technology to achieve exceptional diesel yields. The conversion from a diesel hydrotreater (DHT) allowed for a quick turnaround of the existing unit, establishing El Segundo as Chevron's first petroleum refinery with the flexibility to supply diesel fuel derived entirely from renewable or traditional feedstocks.

"This is a significant milestone for CLG, and we take great pride in our partnership with Chevron to deliver lower carbon solutions to the market," said Rajesh Samarth, Chief Commercial Officer of Chevron Lummus Global. "The successful startup of this one-of-a-kind ISOTERRA unit demonstrates the viability and scalability of our renewable fuels technology. It also highlights our  commitment to helping our customers meet their goals and satisfy the growing demand for alternative fuels."

CLG's ISOTERRA technology is an all-hydroprocessing route designed specifically for converting lipid-rich feedstocks into ASTM-approved renewable diesel or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This process provides a viable alternative for the transportation sector, helping to deliver lower carbon solutions.

About Chevron Lummus Global
Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading technology provider for the production of renewable and conventional transportation fuels, premium base oils, and sustainable petrochemicals from a wide range of feedstocks. Powered by cutting-edge catalysts and innovative reactor internals, CLG's portfolio is designed to optimize efficiency and flexibility while minimizing emissions and maximizing economic returns. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

SOURCE Chevron Lummus Global

Also from this source

Chevron Lummus Global and TAQAT Announce License and Engineering Agreement for Needle Coke/Synthetic Graphite Complex

Chevron Lummus Global and TAQAT Announce License and Engineering Agreement for Needle Coke/Synthetic Graphite Complex

Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) announced a recent contract award from TAQAT Development Company for a new 75,000 TPA needle coke/synthetic graphite...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.