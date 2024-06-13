Chevron Lummus Global's ISOTERRA Technology Selected for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project in China

RICHMOND, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) today announced its ISOTERRA technology has been selected for a groundbreaking sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in China. CLG will provide the technology license, engineering services, and supply proprietary equipment and catalysts for this first-of-its-kind facility.

"We are honored to be entrusted with advancing China's sustainability goals through our proven ISOTERRA technology," said Rajesh Samarth, Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Lummus Global. "With more than 12 years of lipids hydrotreating and isomerization catalyst experience, we are confident that our ISOTERRA technology is well positioned to deliver exceptional results for this project and the region."

The grassroots renewable fuels plant is expected to have a capacity of 400 KTA and will process a variety of lipid feedstocks, including plant-derived oils, animal fats, and used cooking oils, to maximize the production of SAF. In addition, the plant has the capability to produce renewable diesel, ensuring operational versatility.

Through this project, the operator will become a major sustainable aviation fuel producer in the region, supporting China's dual carbon goal of reducing carbon emissions by 2030 and striving for carbon neutrality by 2060.

To address the complexities of renewable feedstocks and maximize SAF production, the ISOTERRA unit will operate using a unique two-stage process that leverages leading EnRich® hydrotreating and EnHance™ isomerization catalysts, as well as CLG's rich history in hydroprocessing.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading technology provider for the production of renewable and conventional transportation fuels, premium base oils, and sustainable petrochemicals from a wide range of feedstocks. Powered by cutting-edge catalysts and innovative reactor internals, CLG's portfolio is designed to optimize efficiency and flexibility while minimizing emissions and maximizing economic returns. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

