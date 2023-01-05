Chez Alice Patisserie opens a new location in Downtown Lambertville

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chez Alice Patisserie, a member of Genesis Hospitality, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Lambertville, NJ, just over the Pennsylvania border from New Hope in Bucks County. They call home a newly renovated storefront on Bridge Street in the heart of Lambertville, next to the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn.

Chez Alice Patisserie, located in Princeton, NJ and Lambertville, NJ

You may recognize Chez Alice Patisserie for its popular original location at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton, NJ. This French-inspired artisanal bakery and neighborhood staple is known for its delicate and delicious pastries and elegant décor.

The new location will carry Chez Alice's specialty desserts, including macarons, eclairs, napoleons and signature cakes like Mango Mousse, with layers of vanilla cake and mango mousse, and Framboisier with three layers of dark chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, raspberry buttercream, fresh berries, and raspberry liquor.

The intimate seating area adjacent to the glass bakery cases, packed with colorful pastries, is a perfect setting for enjoying a light breakfast or lunch menu of salads and sandwiches like the Caprese Sandwich with tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic on ciabatta or the Ham & Gruyere with cornichon and Dijon on baguette. Enjoy Tea Time on weekdays from 12 pm to 5 pm by reservation.

"We are thrilled to open our new location in this vibrant community," says Elka Devash, chief creative officer of Genesis Hospitality. "We're excited to be part of the neighborhood."

Chez Alice Patisserie is located at 15 Bridge Street, Lambertville. For more information and hours of operation, please visit www.chezalicecafe.com or call 609-493-0154.

About Chez Alice Patisserie

Eat like a Parisian in the heart of downtown Princeton at Chez Alice Patisserie, an airy café where macarons reflect every color of the rainbow and powdered sugar dusts pastries like fresh snow. Stop in for coffee, tea, or sipping chocolate and peruse the pastry case. Whether you're looking for the flakiest croissant or the most decadent cookies in town, this artisanal bakery is the spot.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with a breathtaking wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

To find out more, including hours of operation, please visit www.chezalicecafe.com.

