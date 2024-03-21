CHI Expands Exclusive Offerings at Walmart with a Glam Day Giveaway

HOUSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its commitment to professional excellence, CHI Haircare proudly broadens its haircare offerings at Walmart locations nationwide. The strategic collaboration signifies a milestone for the brand, presenting an array of new premium products, including the coveted the CHI Shine Shades hair color line, CHI Care shampoos and conditioners, CHI 44 Iron Guard, CHI Tea Tree Oil, BioSilk Silk Therapy Irresistible, CHI Silk Infusion, and more.

Win A Glam Day With CHI + Walmart

The renowned haircare brand's exclusive product offerings provide customers with access to premium haircare products that deliver exceptional results at an affordable price point. From high-quality CHI Shine Shades color to nourishing BioSilk Silk Therapy Irresistible essentials, CHI Haircare's availability at 600 Walmart stores nationwide is set to revolutionize at-home haircare routines.

Win a Glam Day with CHI x Walmart Giveaway Contest

To celebrate the expanding brand presence and drive excitement, Farouk Systems, Inc., the powerhouse behind CHI Haircare, introduces the "Win a Glam Day with CHI x Walmart" Giveaway. This exclusive contest promises beauty enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in a luxurious beauty experience. Five winners will be selected to partake in a comprehensive day of glamour, with prizes including:

Prizes

Roundtrip airfare and hotel stay at Embassy Suites The Woodlands

A personalized makeover by a celebrity hairstylist

An exclusive tour of the CHI Haircare headquarters in Houston, TX

A refined dining experience at Truluck's in The Woodlands, TX

How to Enter

Take a picture or selfie at a participating Walmart featuring CHI Haircare products.

Upload the photo onto either your Facebook, Instagram or TikTok account.

Tag @chihaircare and use #CHISweepstakes to enter.

Contest Logistics

Entry Period: March 18 th – June 18 th , 2024

– , 2024 Winners Announcement: June 19 th , 2024

, 2024 Eligibility: Open exclusively to United States residents who are 18 years or older.

"Our collaboration with Walmart is a significant step in our ongoing commitment to making premium haircare accessible to a wider audience," stated Dr. Farouk Shami, Chairman and Founder at Farouk Systems, Inc. "The 'Win a Glam Day with CHI x Walmart' Giveaway is a celebration of this milestone."

To read the official contest rules and view participating locations, please visit https://chi.com/win-a-glam-day-with-chi-x-walmart/

