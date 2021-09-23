CHI Footwear, The Ultimate Shoe for Hairstylists, Debuts at America's Beauty Show

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by Farouk Systems, Inc., CHI Footwear debuted at one of the top salon industry events in the country - America's Beauty Show. CHI Footwear introduced its graphene sneaker collection to attendees, connecting the brand to thousands of beauty professionals.

As a profession that requires stylists to stand on their feet all day, it is important for hairdressers to wear shoes that provide all-day support, breathable comfort, and durability. As a hairdresser himself, Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc., collaborated with designer Joan Orozco to create CHI Footwear.

Developed as a brand centered on technology, comfort, and style, CHI Footwear is a podiatrist-approved collection that focuses on foot health and how this impacts our overall well-being. In fact, a first line of defense to preventing foot conditions is through the material in the shoes worn daily. Through intensive research, testing and a variety of prototypes, CHI Footwear developed a next-generation sneaker that protects from a host of foot problems including bacteria, poor circulation, sweat, odor and foot fatigue – all thanks to its graphene technology, which is stronger, more flexible, and harder wearing than other sneakers. Considered to be the strongest material in the world, graphene is a razor-thin honeycomb sheet of carbon atoms that is 200 times stronger than steel, but extremely lightweight.

In particular, CHI Footwear's graphene sneakers and inserts help:

Kill germs by breaking down the cellular walls of bacteria, fungus, yeast, and other types of viruses

Prevent odors

Provide relief for plantar fasciitis (one of the most common causes of foot pain)

Provide stability and balance

Regulate body temperature for optimal comfort and support

Reduce muscle fatigue

Encourage you to stand and walk properly which may correct posture over time

Provide a heathy option for diabetic footwear

Massage the foot while walking, providing energy and good circulation while fighting fatigue

Reduce inflammation and combat other symptoms caused by poor blood circulation

Available in women's and men's sizes, this 15-piece sneaker collection implements this technology to ensure no one needs to compromise on comfort or style. The CHI Footwear graphene collection comes in a variety of attractive color combinations with many of the designs inspired by the Eye of Horus, an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection, good health, and energy.

Price: $269 each from https://chifootwear.com/our-materials/ or https://chi.com/chi-footwear/#shop (chi.com is connected to rewardStyle, Skimlinks and Viglink)

Style, Comfort, and Technology all in one.

For more information, please visit www.chifootwear.com

About Farouk Systems:

Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment and Ethics". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. Please visit our website at www.farouk.com and like us on facebook.com/farouksystems.

