Chianti Classico's Montefili, Driven by Altitude and Parcel Precision, Joins Volio Imports

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volio Imports, a leading national importer of premium Italian wines, is proud to announce the addition of Vecchie Terre di Montefili to its distinguished portfolio of exceptional Italian producers. Montefili is celebrated for its precision-driven Sangiovese, nurtured at high altitude, and its commitment to biodiversity, a practice it considers as vital as both grape growing and cellar work.

Since 2015, under the guidance of agronomist and winemaker Serena Gusmeri, Montefili has fully embraced its unique position, with 12.5 hectares perched at 500 meters above sea level in the heart of Chianti Classico, some of the highest elevated vineyards in the region. Most of its vineyards lie within the Panzano UGA, while the estate's highest plots occupy the Montefioralle UGA. The vineyards benefit from abundant sunlight, cooler temperatures, and three distinct soil types, producing pure, expressive Sangiovese that reflects the character of each parcel.

"We're excited to welcome the outstanding wines from Vecchie Terre di Montefili to our portfolio this fall. Montefili stands for sustainability and excellence in Chianti Classico, upholding the highest standards for the natural biodiversity of their beautiful land," said Charles Lazzara, Founder & CEO of Volio Imports. "Led by winemaker Serena Gusmeri, Montefili's diverse range highlights the depth of Sangiovese and the importance of terroir, with its most notable wine being Anfiteatro Toscana IGT, its historic single-vineyard expression rooted in Panzano."

Under Serena's guidance, Montefili has become a model of high-altitude, biodiversity-driven viticulture. The estate was part of Italy's first wine-growing biodistrict, where 90% of vineyards are managed according to organic and biodynamic principles. With its emphasis on low-intervention winemaking, Montefili vinifies each vineyard separately and relies on spontaneous fermentation. In addition, maturation takes place in medium-to-large neutral oak botti and tonneaux, allowing gentle micro-oxygenation without overshadowing the pure expression of Sangiovese. This vineyard-first philosophy is best epitomized by the estate's most historic wine: Anfiteatro Toscana IGT. Sourced from vines in the first recognized single-vineyard "cru" in Panzano, Anfiteatro captures the heart of Montefili: a pure expression of Sangiovese, defined by terroir-driven tension, winemaking precision, and the influence of altitude, history, and meticulous care.

"At Montefili, altitude is not about power, but about clarity," says Serena. "Working at these elevations allows us to farm with precision and restraint, letting Sangiovese express itself with transparency and a strong sense of place. We're pleased to partner with Volio, who understands and respects this approach."

With the addition of Montefili, Volio continues its mission to connect passionate, earth-driven producers with discerning wine lovers across the U.S, celebrating the diversity, craftsmanship, and future-facing vision of Italy's most iconic regions.

Inventory has been available as of November 2025.

Volio Imports is a leading importer of Italian wines, curating a portfolio that represents the Italian wine experience from the everyday to the iconic. Founded in 2007, and committed to being carbon neutral since 2019, Volio specializes in multigenerational, dirt-driven and distinctive estate wines from renowned vineyards across Italy.

Volio's mission is to bring the consumer experience closer to the vineyard experience.

Founded in 1975 and entering a new phase in 2015 under the direction of agronomist and winemaker Serena Gusmeri, Vecchie Terre di Montefili is a high-altitude estate located between the Panzano and Montefioralle UGAs in Chianti Classico. With 12.5 hectares of organically farmed vines and a long-standing commitment to biodiversity, Montefili produces Chianti Classico DOCG, Toscana IGT, and single-vineyard Sangiovese wines defined by precision, restraint, and a clear sense of place.

