Chicago Accounting Firm Porte Brown Names New Partners: Chidalek and Ellis

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm providing accounting, audit, tax, technology, and wealth management services, announces that Abe Chidalek, CFP®, and Randy Ellis, CPA, CCIFP, have been admitted as Partner effective January 1, 2022.

Abe Chidalek and Randy Ellis

Chidalek is a dedicated Wealth Management Advisor for Porte Brown Wealth Management. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional who holds the FINRA Series 7, 66 and Life, Accident & Health Insurance license. He also has a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance from Texas Tech University. Abe consults with individuals and families, as well as businesses of all varieties. Regardless of the client's size or type, Chidalek utilizes a holistic approach to wealth management to find solutions specific to his clients' goals and needs. Abe joined Porte Brown Wealth Management in 2014, and prior to that he spent eight years in the financial industry serving clients and CPAs.

Ellis is part of Porte Brown's tax, accounting and consulting services team in the Elk Grove Village office. He has more than twenty years of experience providing tax consulting and accounting services for individuals and closely held businesses. Randy is a core member of the tax services team and the construction team. As one of the leaders of Porte Brown's Construction Industry Practice Group, which includes seven Certified Construction Industry Financial Professionals (CCIFPs), Randy focuses on delivering the expertise necessary to manage the complex tax and financial reporting issues unique to the construction and real estate industries. Ellis is a licensed CPA as well as a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional. He graduated from Illinois State University with a B.S. in Accounting and has a Master of Science in Taxation (MST) from Northern Illinois University.

"Porte Brown is known as an innovative and forward-thinking firm," said Joe Gleba, CEO/Managing Partner. "Having talented professionals like Randy and Abe transitioning into a partnership role ensures the future of Porte Brown and continues a 75-year legacy of effective performance through continuity of leadership. Both of them will help us meet the challenges of the future and will be invaluable with the development and implementation of new strategies that will support the ongoing growth and success of the firm."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

