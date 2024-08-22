Chicago Accounting Firm Porte Brown Ranks in the Top 200 List of Largest Accounting Firms in the U.S.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named among the top 200 largest accounting firms in the United States by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). IPA, an award-winning news source for the accounting profession, releases annual rankings of the nation's largest accounting firms and the select top 50 Best of the Best firms.

Each year Inside Public Accounting ranks the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firm's net revenues and are compiled by analyzing 629 responses received this year for IPA's survey. This is IPA's 34th annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.

"It is a privilege to be ranked among the top 200 firms in the country," stated Joe Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "This accolade underscores the fierce competition in our field and highlights the trust our clients have in our capabilities. Securing this honor, once again, reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence," Gleba continued. "We are profoundly grateful to our clients for their continued support, and we're excited to continue driving innovation and delivering outstanding results as we move forward together."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

