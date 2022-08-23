Chicago Accounting Firm Porte Brown Ranks in the Top 200 List of Largest Accounting Firms in the U.S. for the Eighth Consecutive Year

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named among the top 200 largest accounting firms in the United States by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). IPA, an award-winning news source for the accounting profession, releases annual rankings of the nation's largest accounting firms and the select top 50 Best of the Best firms.

Each year Inside Public Accounting ranks the "largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firm's net revenues... Ranking data is captured through IPA's annual practice management survey and analysis of firms. IPA is the survey leader in data collection for the profession, with more of the largest 600 firms participating than any other survey today and a 92% return rate of participating firms."

"We are honored to be named among the top 200 firms in the nation. It's definitely an impressive group to be a part of and just goes to show how competitive the industry truly is," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO / Managing Partner. "This is our eighth consecutive time making the top 200 firms list, which wouldn't be possible without our valuable clients and our staff's strong commitment to excellence, especially during the challenging times of the recent pandemic," said Gleba. "In recent years we have seen a big uptick in interest for specific service areas outside of the norm, such as outsourced accounting and advisory services, technology consulting, succession planning, and wealth management*," Gleba continued. "With so much change occurring in the industry, it's an exciting time to be a CPA."

A full list of the 2022 IPA Best of the Best firms can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

