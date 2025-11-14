Southern California University of Health Sciences Provost Dr. Tamara Rozhon Appointed to National Academies' Global Forum on Innovation in Health Professional Education

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU), a national leader in integrative Whole Health education, announced today that Provost Dr. Tamara Rozhon, EdD, has been appointed to the National Academies of Medicine's Global Forum on Innovation in Health Professional Education. The appointment places SCU among a select group of institutions shaping the future of health professions education and advancing Whole Health as a national priority.

At the Forum's Fall meeting, Dr. Rozhon emphasized the importance of nimbleness in higher education, urging institutions to anticipate change rather than react to it. Under her leadership, SCU has introduced new programs in emerging fields such as genetic counseling, expanded accelerated and hybrid learning pathways, and enhanced student and faculty experiences through streamlined systems and innovative teaching approaches."Nimble doesn't mean chasing trends—it means anticipating what's changing, why it matters, and adapting quickly enough to stay relevant," Dr. Rozhon explained. "At SCU, that's how we continue to prepare compassionate, adaptable practitioners for today's evolving healthcare landscape."As a Whole Health University, SCU is recognized nationally for integrating conventional and complementary disciplines. Following the National Academies' 2023 report on Whole Health, interest in SCU's model has surged among leaders seeking solutions to improve access, outcomes, and affordability."The current healthcare system isn't working for everyone," said Dr. Rozhon. "Through the Forum, I can bring SCU's integrative lens into national discussions historically dominated by traditional models. It's an opportunity to expand awareness and elevate the Whole Health approach."

In addition to her new Forum appointment, Dr. Rozhon recently launched the Provost Advisory Council at SCU—an initiative designed to strengthen collaboration, listen to campus feedback, and anticipate educational needs across disciplines."The mindset is the same as the Forum: listen, learn, act," said Dr. Rozhon. "Being in both spaces helps me connect national priorities to campus realities and ensure SCU continues to lead with relevance and purpose."

About Dr. Tamara Rozhon

Dr. Tamara Rozhon serves as Provost of Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU), providing strategic leadership across academic affairs, marketing, admissions, student and alumni engagement, and university operations. A seasoned higher-education executive with more than 30 years of experience, she has led major system-building initiatives, program expansions, accreditation processes, and international partnerships across multi-site institutions.Dr. Rozhon holds an EdD in Higher Education Administration from the University of Pennsylvania, an MA in Adult Education from National-Louis University, and a BA in Journalism (cum laude) from Northern Illinois University. Known for her collaborative, mission-driven approach, she is deeply committed to academic excellence, student success, and expanding access to high-quality, innovative education.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences