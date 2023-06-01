Chicago Area Accounting Firms Porte Brown and RVG Partners Announce Merger

Porte Brown

01 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a growing Chicagoland accounting and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its merger with RVG Partners, LLC effective June 1, 2023. The Oak Brook-based public accounting firm is widely recognized as one of the most reputable firms in the area, delivering exceptional and personalized accounting and tax services. The professionals from RVG, now operating under the Porte Brown name, will continue to service clients from their Oak Brook location.

"We are thrilled to announce our merger with RVG Partners and welcome their talented team into our organization," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO/Managing Partner of Porte Brown. "Their expertise and experience in the profession complements our service offerings and will provide additional value to our clients."

RVG Partners originally opened its doors back in 1999 and is known as an innovative and proactive firm that provides highly personalized and top-level service, which includes accounting services, audits, reviews & compilations, business succession planning, financial forecasts & projections, and tax & consulting services for individuals and business clients in many different fields. "As the accounting industry continues to evolve and become more complex, this partnership will allow us to stay ahead of the curve and provide our clients with the best possible service," said Steve Remy, Managing Member of RVG Partners, LLC. "We look forward to this exciting new chapter in our firm's history."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, served as principal advisor on the combination and stated, "Porte Brown continues to expand in the greater Chicago market, and I would anticipate we will see more firms and talented laterals joining them in the future. In Chicago, they have definitely strengthened their position as a Top 20 CPA firm. They are blessed to have a great culture with outstanding leadership and have become a 'destination place' for outstanding talent."

Both firms are in the process of contacting clients to inform them of the change and answer questions they may have about the transition.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

Contact:
Pam Metzger 
[email protected] 
847-956-1040 
www.portebrown.com

SOURCE Porte Brown

