Porte Brown Recognized by Accounting Today as a 2024 Regional Leader & 2024 Firm to Watch

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named a Great Lakes Regional Leader by Accounting Today as well as a Firm to Watch in this year's "Top 100 Firms and Accounting's Regional Leaders" report. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the accounting industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses.

Several hundred firms from across the nation participate in the annual survey process, which ranks U.S.-based firms by their net revenue. This is the ninth consecutive year that Porte Brown has been named a "Great Lakes Regional Leader," which includes the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. The Great Lakes region is the second-largest region in terms of revenue and average firm growth was 11.45% in 2023. According to Accounting Today, "the overall average growth rate [for the Great Lakes region] was off from last year, but of the 41 firms in the region, 26 reported double-digit growth." Porte Brown was also named to the Firms to Watch list for the fourth time in five years.

"We are honored to once again be acknowledged as a leader in the Great Lakes region and recognized as a Firm to Watch," stated Joseph A. Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "In an ever-evolving business landscape, our dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences remains steadfast. We remain committed to exceeding expectations, providing top-tier solutions, and fostering growth alongside our valued clients. We extend our gratitude to our clients and partners for their trust and collaboration, and we're excited to continue our journey of growth and success together."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

