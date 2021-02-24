Chicago Area, Class-A Essential Business Property Acquired by NAS Investment Solutions

BURBANK, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has acquired a Class-A, 14,833 square-foot, essential business property in Burbank, IL. Located approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago, the property is 100% leased to Walgreens, a nationwide retail pharma operator and an investment grade tenant. Walgreens' parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance has corporately guaranteed a 17+ year, absolute NNN lease.

Walgreens is one of the oldest and largest pharmacy store chains in the nation. Built in 2013, this location features a pharmacy drive thru window. The property is situated in a densely populated area at a signalized intersection with an estimated daily traffic count of 50,000 autos. The property has 62 parking spaces on a total lot size of 54,866 sq ft.

The acquisition creates an opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors who are in immediate need of a quality replacement property. It is also suitable for self-directed IRAs and represents a narrow window of opportunity for accredited investors to participate in an investment that is projected to deliver an annual 5.75% cash-on-cash return beginning on day one.

"This investment property is a great opportunity to purchase fractional interest in a prime, recession-resistant asset with dependable, predictable cash flow that is non-correlated to Wall Street performance," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "There is a strong demand for high quality real estate investments with investment grade tenants in strong suburban markets such as Burbank. Investors are turning to quality commercial real estate as an investment alternative that is insulated from Wall Street uncertainty."

Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired property is National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies.

Accredited investors seeking more information on this sponsor-owned property should contact Karen E. Kennedy at [email protected] or at 310.988.4240.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,520 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $585 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 168 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.34 million square feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.3 billion.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate

A proven track record of closing properties on time

Ensuring investment properties are 1031 exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

