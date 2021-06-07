Chicago Auto Show Announces 2021 Official Hotel Partners: The Hiltons at McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis Chicago

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, producer of the Chicago Auto Show, announced two new hotel partners for the 2021 special edition show, July 15-19: The Hiltons at McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis Chicago. The Hiltons at McCormick Place offers a unique "three-in-one" hotels concept consisting of Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites. The trio of hotels are conveniently located near the entryway of McCormick Place's West Building, where the 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will take place. The dynamic, innovative and bold Marriott Marquis Chicago is also conveniently located just one block south of the venue. All official hotels provide indoor access to McCormick Place's West Building via a skybridge. As official hotel partners, all properties are offering exclusive rates to Chicago Auto Show exhibitors, media and attendees.

The rates at the Hilton properties start at $145 per night at the Hampton Inn, $149 for the Hilton Garden Inn and $159 for Home2 Suites. Amenities include access to the hotel's fitness center with an indoor pool and basic guestroom Wi-Fi. The following food options will be open for service during the run of the show including Apolonia, Fatpour Tap Works, Haidilao Hot Pot, VU Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge and Starbucks.

"We are honored and excited to have been chosen as an official hotel for the Chicago Auto Show and to be a part of the reopening of McCormick Place and one of Chicago's first public shows since the pandemic," said Rebecca Bennet, assistant director of sales for The Hiltons at McCormick Place. "The Hiltons at McCormick Place offers everything you need under one roof; three flexible brands to choose from, five restaurants to satisfy every palate, including our 13,000-sq.-ft. VU Rooftop, and a direct connection to McCormick Place. Activating Chicago's historic Motor Row District with test drives is a great tribute to the area's 100-year history and we are thrilled to rev up Motor Row this summer!"

The Marriott Marquis Chicago will also offer an exclusive rate for guests: $149 per night for a King room. Included is access to the hotel's fitness center and 40 soaring floors with incredible city and lake views. Marriott Bonvoy members receive complimentary Wi-Fi. Reservations can be made via this link. Onsite dining options include 2121 Pantry and Showroom Food Hall.

"The Marriott Marquis Chicago is thrilled to welcome back the Chicago Auto Show special edition this July," said Dan Egan, director of sales and marketing, Marriott Marquis Chicago. "Our hotel owners and staff are so excited to see this show taking place and we look forward to welcoming all of the guests and attendees. Thank you, Chicago Auto Show!"

Rates at both hotels are subject to availability. For more information about the official hotels and to make a reservation, visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/official-hotels/.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19 and will be held in McCormick Place's West Building and outdoors along Indiana Avenue. Tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show are sold exclusively online. For additional information about the Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2021 public show is July 15-19 and will be held in the West Building of McCormick Place and span outdoors surrounding the venue. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

