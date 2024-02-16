FINAL DAYS TO SEE THE 2024 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW, FAMILY DAY, FEB. 19

Chicago Auto Show

16 Feb, 2024, 11:24 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show is proud to present Family Day, on its final day Monday, Feb. 19, in partnership with the Daily Herald and Meet Chicago Northwest. A variety of activities are planned throughout the day, from musical performances to kid-friendly events – all included in the price of a general admission ticket.

Activities at Family Day this year are sponsored by Radio Flyer, Game Show Gurus, Bottle and Bottega, the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, Trickster Cultural Center, the Schaumburg Park District, Opera in Focus, Forest Preserves of Cook County, School of Rock, My Party Princess and more.

"There are so many exciting venues and attractions in the Chicago Northwest region, and we're thrilled to have the Chicago Auto Show platform to promote them," says MCNW president Heather Larson, CMP. "Families will find a great variety of family fun activities to take part in on Monday, Feb. 19 at McCormick Place."

"Positioning Family Day on Presidents Day was done intentionally to allow kids and families who don't have school that day to come down to the auto show and have a fun day out of the house," said JC Phelan, Chicago Auto Show chairman. "In addition to the Family Day programming, the entire show floor is filled with fun; from adoptable puppies in Subaru, to driving simulators, to exploring the Honda Jet...there's something for everyone at the show."

Attendees can experience one of the show's three indoor test tracks, including Chicago Drives Electric, Ford Bronco Built Wild, and Hyundai's EV test track. Jump behind the wheel in the latest models from Ford, Kia, and Subaru in three outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show is open Monday, February 19, for its final day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. For high resolution photos and b-roll, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/online-newsroom-gallery.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association
Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About Meet Chicago Northwest 
Meet Chicago Northwest (MCNW) is a non-profit, destination marketing organization whose mission is to promote its eight member communities (Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood, Wood Dale) for meetings, conventions, sporting events, group tours and leisure visitors. MCNW concentrates on direct sales and marketing programs designed to promote the area and increase overnight hotel stays, enhancing the local economy through visitor spending. MCNW is one of 37 Illinois-certified convention bureaus and the first in the state to have achieved the prestigious DMAP Accreditation through Destinations International. For more information, visit chicagonorthwest.com.

