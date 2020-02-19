Chicago Auto Show Concludes Successful 10-Day Run

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 112th edition of the Chicago Auto Show officially wrapped on Monday, Feb. 17, concluding a successful 10-day run of the nation's largest auto show. Despite challenges with traffic and parking as a result of NBA all-star activities, attendance was strong and proof of Chicago's reputation as a robust consumer show.

"The strength of our show starts and ends with the consumers who attend," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido. "According to Foresight Research, more than 60 percent of Chicago Auto Show attendees are 12-month vehicle intenders, so we know that people come to shop. With four indoor test tracks and three outdoor ride-and-drive experiences, there were ample opportunities for attendees to experience, first hand, the features of today's brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs."

"In Chicago, we've transformed our show into a multi-platform event that promotes cars, trucks and technology throughout the show on just about every medium available to us," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "And then we keep it going all year long on DriveChicago.com which features every new car and truck in the Chicago market on a portal that we support with a million-dollar ad campaign."

The longest-running auto show in North America once again featured more than 1 million square feet of top-tier exhibits by global automakers, more than 20 brand-new vehicle introductions that made their worldwide or national debut, a host of interactive exhibits and test drive opportunities.

The vehicle debuts ranged from supercars to family vehicles, including:

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Durango SRT Black and Redline Stripe

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon

2021 Genesis GV80

2020 Honda Civic Type R

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2021 Jaguar F-TYPE

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

2020 Jeep Special Edition Wrangler and Gladiator Premium High Altitude

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Limited Edition

2020 Kia Cadenza

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender

2020 Nissan Frontier

2021 Toyota Highlander XSE; Trail Special Edition Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner; and Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia Go Dark with Nightshade Special Editions

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Notable new vehicles included the Cadillac CT5-V, Chevrolet C8 Corvette, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Mustang Mach-E, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, Land Rover Defender, Lexus LC, Mazda CX-30, Porsche Taycan and Toyota RAV4 Prime.

In addition, concept cars were prominently on display and included the Acura Type S, Dodge Challenger Drag PAK, GMC Sierra All Mountain, Kia HabaNiro, Toyota Supra GR Hyperspeed Edition and Toyota LQ.

Attendees also had the opportunity to go for a ride at one of Chicago's four indoor test tracks. Camp Jeep, which celebrated its 16th anniversary at the show, featured its popular indoor track where attendees could ride inside the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler and take on the 18-foot hill at a 35-degree angle. Toyota brought back its popular track, featuring vehicles ranging from the Camry to the RAV4. Ram Truck Territory also returned with an indoor test track, an interactive ride experience with a 28,000-square-foot in-truck adventure, to demonstrate the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck lineup. Volkswagen featured an all-new test track to show off its Atlas Cross Sport in a desert terrain.

Nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs were on display, and consumers cast their votes for their favorite in five different categories in the 15th annual Best of Show balloting. The vehicles that rose to the top included:

Best All-New Production : 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Best Concept Vehicle : Acura Type S

: Acura Type S Best Green Vehicle : 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Exhibit : Jeep

: Jeep Vehicle I'd most like to have in my driveway: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Planning is already underway for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, which will be held Feb. 13-21.

For more information on the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, please visit. For high resolution photos and b-roll, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/online-newsroom-gallery.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.8 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2021 Chicago Auto Show is Feb. 13-21. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

Related Links

http://ChicagoAutoShow.com

