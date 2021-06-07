Chicago Auto Show Details New Outdoor Street Fest Element To 2021 Special Edition Show

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, detailed a brand-new element to the upcoming special edition show, July 15-19 at McCormick Place: an outdoor street fest featuring today's latest vehicles, food trucks, local brews and music. The street fest will take place the first four evenings of the show, July 15-18, along Indiana Avenue, adjacent from McCormick Place's West Building.

"What a great combination of the Chicago Auto Show's first street fest and the city's historic Motor Row District," said Alderman Pat Dowell. "We're thrilled to host this event in the South Loop and shine a light on the growing number of businesses opening and re-opening here."

"We are very appreciative of the cooperation from Alderman Dowell and McCormick Place officials who have been so accommodating as we bring the vision of our special edition auto show to life," said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe. "The Chicago Auto Show street fest is a prime example of the cooperation extended to us."

Attendees who visit on the evenings of July 15-18 will be treated to an array of shiny new cars, trucks and SUVs parked along Indiana Avenue; local food from pop-up food trucks and tents including Smoke Daddy, Tuco and Blondie, Connie's Pizza, Monk's Burger Bar, Sausage Fest and Nice Buns; tasty sweets from places like Andy's Frozen Custard, Cookies w/Flavor and A Sweets Girl Cupcakes; local brews from Chicago-based Goose Island; and music by varying local musicians spanning an array of genres.

Tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show are sold exclusively online. For those interested in attending the show's street fest, tickets must be secured for the evening time block. A general ticket to the indoor portion of the Chicago Auto Show (West Building) also grants access to the outdoor evening street fest along Indiana Avenue. During the daytime hours, show attendees will also be able to participate in street drives and outdoor test tracks including Ford's Built Wild track, featuring the all-new Bronco and Bronco Sport, and Ford's Built to Electrify custom experience highlighting the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19 and will be held in McCormick Place's West Building and outdoors along Indiana Avenue. For ticket information and to plan your trip, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2021 public show is July 15-19 and will be held in the West Building of McCormick Place and span outdoors surrounding the venue. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

