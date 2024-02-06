CHICAGO AUTO SHOW INTRODUCES NEW AUTOMOTIVE CAREER DAY FOR STUDENTS

Programming, Panelists and Job Fair Set to Take Place on Feb. 13

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producers of the Chicago Auto Show, will host "Driving Future Leaders: Automotive Career Day" at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show on Tuesday, Feb. 13. This educational event is geared towards students, primarily in secondary education, and aims to highlight the vast career opportunities available across the dynamic auto industry.

Programming will feature engaging speakers from a variety of backgrounds within the auto industry including marketing, sales, technology, STEM, dealership operations, technicians, and more. A special ticket price of $10 will be granted to Automotive Career Day attendees; pre-registration is required.

"The 'Driving Future Leaders' Automotive Career Day was born out of a need to shine a spotlight on the vast careers that are available within the automotive industry," said Chicago Auto Show Co-General Manager Jennifer Morand. "The Chicago Auto Show serves as the perfect backdrop to introduce this kind of event and we're excited to see how this first-year event performs."

The day will kick off with Teen Innovation Summit, powered by Toyota and Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association, featuring a fun and interactive format – including a DJ – to highlight the variety of careers within the industry. The Teen Innovation Summit is produced by an award-winning educational nonprofit organization that helps students from diverse backgrounds to discover and navigate career pathways in creativity, technology, and business.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Auto Show," said Teen Innovation Summit Founder Alissa Constable. "Together we are creating a dynamic environment to learn from leaders and be immersed in innovations in the automotive industry."

Students will also be able to join sessions with speakers from Northwood University and Women in Automotive. The program will conclude with a panel discussion "Career as an Automotive Technician" with representatives from Apple Chevrolet, BMW and the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, producer of the Chicago Auto Show.

Following the sessions, students can enjoy the show, participate in interactive exhibits including test tracks, and speak to representatives from the auto manufacturers and related exhibitors. Students will also be able to participate in structured networking sessions with the participating organizations and representatives onsite.

For more information on Automotive Career Day, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/news/automotive-career-day/. Special pricing for students can be arranged by contacting Roxanne Sammarco at [email protected]. For more information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show