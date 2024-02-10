CHICAGO AUTO SHOW OPENS DOORS ON 116TH EDITION OF THE SHOW

News provided by

Chicago Auto Show

10 Feb, 2024, 13:09 ET

Public Show Runs Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public today and continues through Monday, Feb. 19, Presidents Day, at McCormick Place. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority CEO Larita Clark, McCormick Place General Manager Samuel Thomas, Choose Chicago Chairman Glenn Eden and Choose Chicago Interim President and CEO Richard Gamble joined 2024 Chicago Auto Show Chairman JC Phelan, Chicago Automobile Trade Association Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts and Show Co-General Managers Jennifer Morand and Dave Sloan on stage to cut the ribbon to open the show.

"We are excited to once again open the doors on another fun-filled show," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman JC Phelan. "The Chicago Auto Show is a winter tradition for so many and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of auto enthusiasts and families alike to McCormick Place over the next 10 days."

The 2024 show features many interactive elements and engaging activations, including three indoor test tracks and three outdoor ride-and-drives.

Indoors, attendees can take a ride on the expanded Chicago Drives Electric EV Track, featuring latest EVs from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen. Ford presents "Built Wild" showcasing the capability of Ford's Bronco family of vehicles. At the Hyundai track, attendees can experience the Kona Electric, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 first-hand, which participants will be driven by a professional driver around the course highlighting the vehicle's awarding winning features.

In addition to the indoor test tracks, manufacturers will offer plenty of opportunities for fans to jump behind the wheel and take a test drive outdoors on city streets. Participating brands include Ford, Kia and Subaru.

New this year, attendees are encouraged to celebrate the Big Game during "Game Day" at the Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 11. Attendees wearing sports-themed apparel will be granted a discounted adult admission, $5 off regular adult admission price, to the show.

Once again, show organizers are hosting a First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to honor first responders (police officers, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters) and U.S. Military (veterans or active duty). On that day, all first responders and military will receive complimentary admission when they present their badge or military ID. Moreover, friends or family who accompany first responders or military personnel will receive a voucher for $5 off an adult admission.

Family Day will take place on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19, and will feature family-friendly programming throughout the day on the show floor.

Tickets to the 2024 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2024 show runs Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $17; seniors ages 62 and older are $12; children ages 4-12 are $12; kids 3 and younger are free. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association
Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

Also from this source

"CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC" INDOOR TEST TRACK, POWERED BY COMED, RETURNS TO THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FLOOR

"CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC" INDOOR TEST TRACK, POWERED BY COMED, RETURNS TO THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FLOOR

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show welcomes new and returning brands to its indoor electric vehicle (EV) test track, Chicago Drives Electric, powered by...
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW INTRODUCES NEW AUTOMOTIVE CAREER DAY FOR STUDENTS

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW INTRODUCES NEW AUTOMOTIVE CAREER DAY FOR STUDENTS

For the first time, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producers of the Chicago Auto Show, will host "Driving Future Leaders:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.