CHICAGO AUTO SHOW WELCOMES RETURNING AND NEW SPONSORS

Public Show Runs February 10-19, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors continue to show their support of the 2024 Chicago Auto Show with annual renewals from partners including Cars.com, ComEd, Powering Chicago, NASCAR, and Wintrust. Sponsors joining the show for the first time include AT&T, Volta, Weber, and US ARMY.

"We are thrilled to have Cars.com and Powering Chicago as premier partners of the show once again, and welcome our newest premier sponsor, ComEd, as they power the Chicago Drives Electric EV track," said Jim OBrill, marketing and sponsorship director of the Chicago Auto Show. "All enjoy category exclusivity, custom branding packages, social media integration, media opportunities and more to help positively position these brands in front of consumers."

"It's an opportunity for these brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services," OBrill continued.

Chicago-based Cars.com continues as a premier partner of the show with a long history as a show partner. They continue as the official map sponsor to help show-goers find their perfect match when car shopping. They will also have a branding presence on banners throughout the show and within the Chicago Drives Electric track as an official track sponsor. Cars.com will highlight their "Best of Vehicles" for 2024 awards onsite and online, as well as bring expert insights to the show's Facebook Live panels hosted in conjunction with ABC 7 Chicago.

Powering Chicago returns for 2024 as a premier partner, once again bringing their EV Learning Center to the Chicago Drives Electric track. Powering Chicago is the labor-management partnership between International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County. Throughout the show, the learning center will host consumer workshops and stations where attendees can meet with experts. The area will also feature their mobile field trip truck, a 73' semi-truck and trailer outfitted with current and emerging electrical technology, including an EV charger.

Returning with a larger presence for 2024, ComEd joins the show as a premier partner and presenting sponsor of Chicago Drives Electric. To help customers make informed decisions as they navigate the emergent EV industry, ComEd offers a variety of resources and information including an online toolkit. Their team will be present onsite throughout the show adjacent to the EV test track, powered by ComEd.

Wintrust returns for the seventh consecutive year as the presenting partner of the Supercar Gallery, an area at the show featuring rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars. As in past years, Wintrust will host a contest on their website and via Chicago Auto Show social channels to give attendees the chance to go behind the glass with VIP access and see vehicles up close from brands including Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren and more.

Joining the show for the first time is Volta Charging as the official EV charger of Chicago Drives Electric. Volta is providing chargers to power the electric vehicles as they loop through the indoor test track over the course of the show's ten-day run. Volta's public charging network can be found throughout Chicagoland.

The NASCAR Chicago team also returns to the Chicago Auto Show, this year with the opportunity to drive the Chicago Street Course on new racing simulators. Plus, check in and join their pit stop challenge to win prizes at participating partners around the show, including a chance to win tickets to the festival event weekend taking place July 6-7, 2024. They will also feature two new show cars, a Toyota Camry and Chevrolet Camaro.

Learn more about the 2024 show at ChicagoAutosShow.com. For more information on Chicago Auto Show sponsorships, contact the Marketing and Sponsorships Director, Jim OBrill at [email protected].

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show