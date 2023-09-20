CHICAGO AUTOMOBILE TRADE ASSOCIATION NAMES POWERING CHICAGO AS A PREMIER SPONSOR OF ITS "CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC" EV TEST DRIVE AND EDUCATIONAL EVENT

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the area's new-car dealer association and producer of the Chicago Auto Show, announces Powering Chicago, the voice of the unionized electrical industry in Chicago and Cook County, as a premier sponsor of the Chicago Drives Electric event, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

In alignment with National Drive Electric week, Chicago Drives Electric is aimed at educating media, new-car dealers, and consumers on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. In addition to putting interested parties behind the wheel of some of the latest EVs, event organizers are bringing in a variety of experts to help explain and address EV questions and concerns.

Although a burgeoning industry, Powering Chicago has long been at the forefront of the area's steady shift toward EVs. Its member contractors have been installing EV chargers in the region since 2008 and, for decades, it has been training members on this specialized electrical work at the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) in Alsip, Ill.

"Powering Chicago is proud to express our strong support for CATA's initiative to promote the advantages of electric vehicles," stated Elbert Walters III, Executive Director of Powering Chicago. "Our skilled workforce has been dedicated to installing electric vehicle chargers and infrastructure in the region for almost 15 years. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to contribute our expertise as a leading sponsor of the Chicago Drives Electric event.

During the Inaugural Chicago Drives Electric event, Powering Chicago showcased an interactive display of installed charging stations aboard it's Mobile Field Trip Truck. The 73-foot semi-trailer is used as a tool to share the current and emerging technologies Powering Chicago members and future electricians are trained in with attendees, including EV charging technology, as part of its industry-leading apprenticeship program at IN-Tech.

"Powering Chicago has long been a leader in the EV sector, and we're grateful for their support and expertise," said Jennifer Morand, CATA president. "They played a crucial role in educating the public during the 2023 Chicago Auto Show Indoor EV Track, and we look forward to continuing our partnership at Chicago Drives Electric and beyond."

For more information on Powering Chicago, visit PoweringChicago.com, and for more information regarding the event, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Chicago Drives Electric test drives are reserved exclusively for the public who pre-registered for the event. A waitlist has opened at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

SOURCE Powering Chicago