CHICAGO COMPANY, SDI PRESENCE, NAMED PRESTIGIOUS MINORITY SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago proudly recognizes SDI Presence LLC for receiving the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Supplier of the Year Award – Class IV, a significant national recognition. This achievement highlights SDI's impact on fostering inclusive growth through cutting-edge IT solutions and investment in Chicago's diverse business ecosystem.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson congratulated SDI Presence for exemplifying the strength of local businesses in the global economy. "Chicago is a city that thrives on innovation and diversity, and SDI Presence is a shining example of the power of those values. Their commitment to building pathways for minority businesses reflects the best of Chicago's business spirit. We are proud to have SDI Presence represent the best of Chicago on the national stage."

The NMSDC Supplier of the Year Award – Class IV honors minority business enterprises with more than $50 million in annual revenues that demonstrate excellence across customer service, operational growth, and community impact. SDI Presence's award-winning initiatives include empowering minority-owned enterprises through strategic partnerships and training programs that support workforce development and neighborhood revitalization.

"This recognition demonstrates the power of Chicago's circular economy, where local businesses uplift one another and contribute to shared growth," said Charles E. Smith, Vice Chair of World Business Chicago and Founder and CEO of CS Strategies, a division of MMA. "SDI Presence exemplifies how embracing inclusive business practices strengthens both communities and economies. Their dedication to working with diverse, local vendors not only drives success but also reinforces Chicago's reputation as a city where opportunity flows from within and prosperity is shared."

Under the leadership of CEO Hardik Bhatt and Executive Chairman David A. Gupta, SDI Presence has achieved remarkable milestones, including workforce diversity of over 50% and $100 million in partnerships with minority-owned businesses. Their efforts align with World Business Chicago's focus on fostering an inclusive economy that benefits every resident.

"This achievement is more than a recognition of SDI's success; it reflects the values that define Chicago's business landscape," said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago. "Companies like SDI demonstrate that in Chicago, collaboration and inclusivity are keys to lasting growth. We celebrate this moment as a win for the entire business community, setting an inspiring example for others to follow."

SDI's impact extends beyond technology consulting, with community-focused initiatives such as Xchange Chicago, a tech workforce hub that offers training and direct pathways to jobs in underserved neighborhoods. This forward-thinking approach aligns closely with WBC's mission to foster inclusive economic development.

World Business Chicago and the City of Chicago congratulate SDI Presence on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to continued collaboration as the company drives innovation and opportunity throughout the region.

