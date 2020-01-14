Chicago Design Network and Agency Brand Studio Announce Joint Venture to Focus on Delivering Thoughtful Architecture and Compelling Brands

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Design Network and Agency Brand Studio today announced its joint venture to redefine the traditional architecture firm model by offering a one-stop shop for design and branding services.

Chicago Design Network and Agency's unification represents the successful adaptation to the evolving needs and wants of corporate clientele. Building on more than three decades of inspiring business architecture and recent collaborations between the two firms, the partnership will focus on delivering thoughtful architecture and compelling brands.

Top: Ed Linn, Tony Pagliuca, Simon Paca, Brandon Simak; Bottom: Deborah Winchester, David McCarty

The joint venture will benefit from Chicago Design Network's unique architectural expertise and skilled portfolio of designers along with Agency's diversified branding experience and international relations.

"We see the link between brand strategy and architecture as a critical component in providing business-focused design," Chicago Design Network Principal David McCarty said. "Uniting under a joint venture will provide a full range of architecture and brand development services to our combined clientele."

An organization's brand and its architecture are inseparable. Each location is the physical representation of a corporation's brand strategy. Our partnership will provide expanded services, including brand strategy, market positioning, corporate identity, and workplace communication services. The intent of the partnership is to ensure all aspects of branding are properly integrated into architecture design.

"Our companies will mutually benefit from a complimentary portfolio and greater industry engagement," Agency Founder and Principal Tony Pagliuca said. "Combining two industry leaders under one roof to create a simplified process for our clients just makes sense."

Built on 25 years of experience, Agency was founded in 2016 by Pagliuca. Agency works with leading brands across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

The combined entities will operate as Chicago Design Network and Agency Brand Studio.

Chicago Design Network

Chicago Design Network is an architecture and interior design firm located in the West Loop of Chicago, IL. Founded in 1985, our firm is committed to the seamless integration of sustainable project design and the business environment. By engaging our clients as creative partners throughout the entire design process, we deliver tailored solutions that maximize client satisfaction worldwide. See our work here.

Media Contact

Leana Lares

O 312.491.3060 ext. 084

E 232246@email4pr.com

@chicagodesignnetwork

SOURCE Chicago Design Network