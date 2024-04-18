Chicago Entrepreneur Baron Waller Invests in Dream Exchange, a Groundbreaking Venture

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baron Waller, a prominent entrepreneur and franchise owner of the rapidly expanding Culver's restaurant brand, has become the latest business visionary to invest in Dream Exchange.

Baron Waller

Mr. Waller grew up on the West Side of Chicago. His commitment to entrepreneurship is evident in his business growth initiatives, as demonstrated by his founding of 10 Culver's franchises across Illinois and Florida. Mr. Waller's remarkable career, distinguished by his sharp ability to seize new opportunities and drive meaningful community impact, aligns with Dream Exchange's mission.

Dream Exchange is well on its path to making history as the first minority-controlled stock exchange in the United States. In addition to preparing its application to operate a national market system, Dream Exchange plans to pioneer the concept of a venture exchange for small and emerging enterprises, allowing them an opportunity to access capital markets which have been traditionally dominated by large corporations. This will be made possible through pending legislation called the Main Street Growth Act, which has growing bipartisan support.

Regarding his investment, Mr. Waller stated, "The allure of Dream Exchange for me stemmed from its groundbreaking mission to transform the financial sector into a space open for everyone. I am convinced that Dream Exchange can build an ecosystem that encourages economic development and upholds principles of empowering communities. In my view, the importance lies not solely in the economic gains but in supporting a vision where success is accessible to all."

"Our commitment to leveling the playing field and fostering an accessible marketplace aligns with Baron Waller's own values of creating tangible positive impacts within communities," said Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange . "His investment is not merely financial; it's a testament to an aligned mission of empowering the underserved sectors of our economy and society at large."

"Investing in Dream Exchange is more than a business move—it's a historical moment for small business owners and entrepreneurs who dare to dream big," said Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital LLC . "This marks an inspiring collaboration aimed at democratizing access to capital and igniting the potential that lies within the heart of our nation's small businesses."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

SOURCE Dream Exchange