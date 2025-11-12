Dr. Omar K. Danner Invests in Dream Exchange

Atlanta surgeon, MBA backs private citizen-controlled exchange in formation

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is spotlighting the investment of Dr. Omar K. Danner of Atlanta, Georgia, whose combination of medical and surgical expertise and business training brings a distinctive perspective to the company's mission. Dr. Danner is a double board-certified Acute Care Surgeon, Director of Surgical Simulation, and Professor of Surgery and Surgical Critical Care at Morehouse School of Medicine. He holds a master's in business administration and executive management from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business in addition to his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. When not practicing, Dr. Danner focuses on his various business interests, proactive wellness, and healthy lifestyle mentoring.

"I met with the Dream Exchange team and was impressed by their mission," Dr. Danner said. "As someone with both medical and business training, I have always been interested in how markets function and evolve. Dream Exchange's approach made real practical sense to me."

Dr. Danner's combination of clinical practice and entrepreneurship provides him with a unique perspective on how growing businesses operate. His surgical career has spanned nearly 30 years, during which he has specialized in trauma and acute care surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and surgical critical care at Grady Memorial Hospital.

His open-mindedness and investment reflect an understanding that small and midsized businesses drive job growth in the United States and face significant challenges in accessing the capital required to expand their capacity.

"Small and midsized businesses are the foundation of the American economy," Dr. Danner said. "Dream Exchange is working to address how these businesses can achieve growth through the public capital markets. The number one issue is lack of access to capital."

Joe Cecala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange, welcomed Dr. Danner's investment.

"Dr. Danner looked at what we are building and recognized a genuine market need," Cecala said. "His support validates our mission to serve the businesses that have been overlooked and underserved."

"Dr. Danner's investment demonstrates the breadth of support we are building for Dream Exchange," said Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners. "When investors from diverse professional backgrounds recognize the market needs we are addressing, it reinforces our belief that we are solving a real structural problem."

Dr. Danner noted alignment between his values and Dream Exchange's mission.

"I found myself in the right place at the right time to discover an organization closely aligned with my values and goals," Dr. Danner said. " Dream Exchange is building the infrastructure to restore the pathways to public capital such that all businesses - including those small to mid-size businesses currently owned by minorities - can use to grow and help create more jobs."

Dream Exchange has filed a Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking registration as a national securities exchange. If approved, it would be the first minority-controlled licensed stock exchange in U.S. history. The organization also supports a venture exchange model designed for smaller, early-stage companies that are often excluded from public markets. Learn more at www.dreamex.com.

