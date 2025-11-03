Chicago Faucets and Geberit Present Virtual Plumbing Education: Discover Codes, Concealed Tank Systems, Connected Faucets, and Designer Flush Plates for Inspired Bathroom Design -- Earn CEUs Live!

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets and Geberit North America are pleased to announce a joint Continuing Education (CEU) event hosted by AEC Daily:

"From Compliance to Concept: Smarter Bathroom Design with Chicago Faucets and Geberit."

This virtual learning event, taking place Wednesday, November 12, 2025, offers architects, engineers, and design professionals two accredited CEU sessions and product spotlights focused on smarter, safer, and more sustainable plumbing system design.

"At Chicago Faucets and Geberit, we understand the pressures specifiers face to design spaces that meet evolving standards without sacrificing quality or style. This educational program gives professionals straightforward, practical insights into sustainable design, water management, and healthcare compliance—so they can build spaces that perform to the highest standards today and tomorrow." - Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing.

Event Overview

Event Title:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Platform: AEC Daily (Virtual)

Pre-Registration Link:From Compliance to Concept: Smarter Bathroom Design

Participants can earn CEU credits through AEC Daily and engage directly with experts from Chicago Faucets and Geberit to explore design innovations that support compliance, accessibility, and sustainability across commercial and residential applications.

CEU Session 1 – 12:00 PM EST

The Mechanics of Design: Insights into Wall-Mounted Toilet Systems

Presented by: David Schwaba, Product Manager, Geberit North America

This CEU explores the advantages of dual-flush, wall-mounted toilets and how they help create modern, efficient, and ADA-compliant bathrooms. Attendees will gain insight into system components, installation best practices, and how behind-the-wall solutions support sustainable design and long-term value.

Approved by: AIA (HSW), IDCEC, and additional industry associations.

Speaker Bio:

David Schwaba combines mechanical engineering expertise with business acumen to advance Geberit's behind-the-wall plumbing systems across North America. His mission is to equip design professionals with the knowledge to create efficient, accessible, and sustainable bathroom spaces.

CEU Session 2 – 1:15 PM EST

Plumbing Codes, Standards, and NSF/ANSI/CAN 61

Presented by: Greg Hunt, Commercial Product Manager, Chicago Faucets

This session reviews the plumbing codes and standards that govern fixtures and fittings—emphasizing how proper design and installation reduce health risks and ensure compliance. Attendees will learn how standards like NSF 61 and NSF 372 define lead-free performance and potable water safety.

Learning Objectives include:

Understanding U.S. plumbing regulatory systems

Differentiating between codes and standards

Summarizing the purpose of NSF 61 and NSF 372

Identifying potable vs. non-potable fittings

Speaker Bio:

Greg Hunt manages Chicago Faucets' commercial product lines and strategic product direction, with over 20 years of experience in product management across multiple industries. He is ASSE-certified in Legionella Water Safety & Management and an active ASHE member.

Product Spotlights

Between the accredited CEU sessions, attendees can participate in Product Spotlight presentations featuring design innovations from both Geberit and Chicago Faucets.

Spotlight 1: The Finishing Touch – Geberit Flush Plates for Every Design Vision

Presented by: Jennifer Minsky, New York District Sales Manager, Geberit

Jennifer will share how Geberit's extensive flush plate portfolio complements any design aesthetic while supporting sustainability and space savings. With over 15 years in the design and plumbing industry, Jennifer brings a unique perspective on combining style, function, and performance.

Spotlight 2: Smarter Water Management with CF Connect –Insights for Safer Facilities

Presented by: Alex Bernstein, Product Manager, Chicago Faucets

This session explores how the CF Connect mobile app from Chicago Faucets enables smarter water management through facility insights. Alex will demonstrate how using CF Connect enabled touchless faucets will support ASHRAE 188 compliance and help reduce stagnation risk.

Attendees will learn how data-driven water insights support preventive maintenance and safety and sustainability initiatives in healthcare, education, and commercial facilities.

Register for them all at: https://signin.aecdaily.com/events/20251112/start

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets, a Geberit Group company, is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets designed for reliability, safety, and compliance in demanding environments. From hospitals to universities, Chicago Faucets supports sustainable water management and smarter facility operations. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products and outstanding customer service has made us the go-to choice for plumbing professionals.

For additional information, contact Chicago Faucets at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit www.chicagofaucets.com.

About Geberit

Geberit North America is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global innovator of sanitary technology. Located in Des Plaines, Illinois, Geberit North America markets concealed systems for wall-hung toilets, vanities and fixtures, flush actuator plates that improve the look of any bathroom by hiding unsightly plumbing hardware, resulting in more usable space, improved hygiene, and better accessibility. Geberit North America is a member of USGBC (United States Green Building Council) and a proud partner of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) WaterSense program. For additional information, visit https://www.geberit.us .

