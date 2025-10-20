Chicago Faucets Sponsors ASHE Webinar: Plumbing Design Strategies to Control Waterborne Pathogens in Healthcare Facilities

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing fittings and water safety solutions, is proud to serve as a sponsor of ASHE Engineering Week 2025, a national initiative recognizing the essential role of healthcare engineers in creating safer, more efficient facilities.

Webinar Focus on Minimizing Bacteria in Plumbing Design

Plumbing design incorporating +Healthcare fittings and regular automated flushing of faucets along with auto-draining showers are crucial in healthcare to prevent hospital-acquired infections from waterborne bacteria.

As part of this weeklong celebration, Chicago Faucets is sponsoring the live webinar hosted by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), "Plumbing Design Strategies to Control Waterborne Pathogens in Healthcare Facilities."

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM CDT

Registration for Webinar: Healthcare Plumbing Design Strategies

https://www.ashe.org/education-events/plumbing-design-strategies-control-waterborne-pathogens-healthcare-facilities

Cost: Complimentary for ASHE members and non-members

This one-hour webinar will explore how plumbing system design and component selection directly influence the growth and control of waterborne pathogens such as Legionella, Pseudomonas, and others. Attendees will gain actionable insight into how early design decisions can mitigate risk, enhance water quality, and support compliance with key healthcare standards including ASHRAE 188, CMS, and The Joint Commission requirements.

"Pathogen control in healthcare water systems starts long before water ever flows through a patient care area," said Greg Hunt, Commercial Product Manager. "As an industry leader in water safety and plumbing innovation, Chicago Faucets is committed to supporting the professionals who design and manage the systems that keep patients safe."

The program is tailored for healthcare facility managers, infection preventionists, and design professionals—including plumbing engineers, architects, and system specifiers—who are involved in developing or modernizing healthcare water infrastructure.

Participants will learn about:

Waterborne pathogens and infection prevention





Design features that minimize stagnation and biofilm formation





The role of fitting technology in supporting water management programs





Applying design best practices aligned with healthcare regulatory frameworks

"Effective water safety management requires an interdisciplinary approach," said Greg Hunt, Commercial Product Manager. "This webinar bridges the knowledge gap between engineering design and infection prevention—an essential step toward safer healthcare environments."

To register for the webinar or learn more, visit:

https://www.ashe.org/education-events/plumbing-design-strategies-control-waterborne-pathogens-healthcare-facilities

A Shared Commitment to Healthcare Safety

"Water safety starts at the design stage," said Greg Hunt. "Our sponsorship of ASHE Engineering Week and this webinar reflects Chicago Faucets' ongoing commitment to advancing education and technology that help healthcare teams build safer environments for patients and staff."

ASHE's Engineering Week 2025 celebrates the vital contributions of healthcare facility professionals and offers educational sessions focused on operational excellence, sustainability, and infection prevention. More information is available at ashe.org/engineeringweek.

About Chicago Faucets

Founded in 1901, Chicago Faucets is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets and fittings designed for performance, durability, and safety. With a legacy of engineering excellence and innovation, the company's solutions support water conservation, infection control, and intelligent building management in healthcare, education, and commercial environments. Innovations include the Auto-Drain Shower System for stagnation prevention, the HyTronic line of touchless faucets for scald prevention, hygiene, and safety. Chicago Faucets is part of the Geberit Group, a European leader in sanitary technology.

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company