Chicago Fire FC Elevate the Matchday Experience with New Frictionless Fan Engagement & Stadium Mapping Solution

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Fire Football Club has partnered with Wayfyndr to deliver fans a dedicated fan engagement and interactive stadium mapping solution that will transform the way supporters experience matchday at Chicago's iconic Soldier Field.

The application, accessible to Fire FC fans within the new Chicago Fire Mobile App and online at matchday.chicagofirefc.com , facilitates an enriched and stress-free experience for guests planning and navigating their way to, from, and around Soldier Field on matchday. Wayfyndr is a dynamic fan engagement and venue mapping application that, among other benefits, will help reduce stress and save guests time when trying to locate parking, seats, concession stands, restrooms, pre-match activities and entertainment, premium experiences, and other stadium amenities.

"We're excited to have worked with Wayfyndr on this project that will help make Fire home matches even more accessible for our fans," said Director of Broadcast and Content, Ted Bryant. "The Wayfyndr team has built a fantastic product that we're confident will be a benefit to anyone looking to plan their afternoon or evening along the lakefront with us at Soldier Field."

Matchday.chicagofirefc.com is entirely web-based, with no download required, improving the ease of access to information and empowering fans to plan their matchday itinerary and experience well ahead of time.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com .

About Wayfyndr

Wayfyndr is a leading fan engagement and interactive venue mapping application connecting guests with the information they need to plan, explore, and enhance their event experience. Founded in 2020 in Portland, Oregon, Wayfyndr's web-based technology has delivered some of the world's largest and most popular sporting organizations, arenas, and events a centralized sofa–to-seat guest resource that makes navigating and interacting with an event effortless and friction-free. Visit wayfyndr.com to learn more.

SOURCE Wayfyndr