CHICAGO FRIDAY NIGHT FLIGHTS CRAFT BEER EVENT TAKING PLACE AT THE 2024 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FEB. 16

News provided by

Chicago Auto Show

15 Feb, 2024, 15:27 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Friday Night Flights will once again be serving craft beer samples on the show floor of the Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 16 from 5-8 p.m. Chicago Friday Night Flights provides attendees with the opportunity to explore the show while utilizing their tasting pass to enjoy more than a dozen different beers.

"We are excited to have the fan-favorite Chicago Friday Night Flights event back at the Chicago Auto Show this year," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman JC Phelan. "This unique experience brings a new audience to the show, but we find, that once they are there, they have an excellent auto show experience and come back each year for the event."

Participating brewers include Begyle Brewing, Bridgestone Brewing, Double Clutch Brewing, ERIS Ciderhouse and Brewery, Goose Island Beer Company, and Revolution Brewing.

While at Chicago Friday Night Flights, attendees can explore the show floor and experience interactive exhibits, including three indoor test tracks: Ford Bronco Built Wild, Hyundai EV Test Drive, and Chicago Drives Electric.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show runs through Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19, opening daily at 10 a.m.

Tasting passes can be pre-purchased online in advance or at the show box office on the day of the event. For more information on Chicago Friday Night Flights and to purchase an event ticket and tasting pass, visit: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/2024-friday-night-flights/ or watch this promotional video.

For more information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association
Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

