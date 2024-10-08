CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL GALA TO CELEBRATE GLOBAL LEADERSHIP & CHICAGO'S ROLE ON THE WORLD STAGE

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago announces the 2024 Chicago International Gala will occur on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Field Museum of Natural History. The event will bring together nearly 700 distinguished guests, including international diplomats, business leaders, and cultural figures, to honor those shaping Chicago's global legacy.

"The Chicago International Gala reflects our city's growing influence on the world stage," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Honoring visionaries like John W. Rogers, Jr., whose lifelong dedication to financial literacy and economic empowerment has transformed business and elevated Chicago's reputation, alongside innovative companies like PsiQuantum, exemplifies our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability. By recognizing the Chicago Sky and Chicago Red Stars, we also highlight Chicago's leadership in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion both locally and globally. All of the honorees showcase the spirit of excellence that defines Chicago as a premier global city where everyone has the chance to thrive."

This year's honorees reflect the city's commitment to innovation, cultural significance, and economic progress, elevating Chicago's reputation as a world-class city. With representation from over 53 countries, the evening will celebrate the influential leaders and organizations driving transformative change and strengthening Chicago's global connections. This year's distinguished honorees include:

2024 Global Citizen Award

John W. Rogers, Jr. , Founder, Chairman, Co-CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments, is honored for his lifelong contributions to Chicago's global reputation and economic development. Through his visionary leadership, Rogers has reshaped the financial sector, championed diversity, and fostered leadership. His commitment to financial literacy, youth education, and community empowerment has solidified his legacy as one of Chicago's most influential figures, advancing the city's global stature. The Global Citizen Award recognizes individuals who have significantly elevated Chicago's global influence and economy.





PsiQuantum is recognized for its groundbreaking advancements in quantum computing and transformative investment on Chicago's Southeast Side. PsiQuantum's role in Chicago's tech innovation ecosystem exemplifies progress and leadership. Renamed in memory of business titan Rocky Wirtz , this award honors companies that elevate Chicago as a global business hub while driving economic growth. The award will be presented by Danny Wirtz .





Jointly awarded to Chicago Sky, accepted by Nadia Rawlinson , Co-owner and Operating Chairman, and Chicago Red Stars, accepted by Laura Ricketts , Executive Chairperson. This award highlights their leadership in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in professional sports while raising Chicago's profile on the national and global stage.





Michael Moskow , Vice Chairman and Distinguished Fellow on the Global Economy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, is recognized for elevating Chicago's global reputation through international affairs and economic leadership. Renamed in honor of the city's founder, this award celebrates those who make lasting contributions to Chicago's cultural and social fabric.





J. Christoph Lichtenfeld , Co-Chair of the Hamburg Committee, is honored for his dedication to promoting Chicago as a global city. His efforts to develop international partnerships and foster connections through citizen-to-citizen relations in areas such as culture, education, and business have greatly furthered the mission of Chicago Sister Cities International.

"The Chicago International Gala is an annual celebration of the leaders who shape Chicago's global reputation through business, culture, and innovation," said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago. "This year's honorees exemplify the very best of our city, and we are thrilled to recognize their contributions in front of an audience of Chicago's most prominent leaders and innovators."

This year's event promises to be a night of inspiration and celebration, gathering Chicago's top business and civic leaders to honor those whose work is shaping the future of the city and making a global impact. The gala will include remarks from the honorees, a celebration of the city's recent successes, and a renewed commitment to driving growth and innovation in the years to come.

"Tonight's honorees are the epitome of Chicago's global influence—leaders who have not only shaped our city's success but have also elevated its stature on the world stage," said Charles E. Smith, Founder & CEO of CS Strategies, a division of MMA, and Vice Chair, Board of Directors, World Business Chicago. "Whether they are trailblazers in business and finance or champions of innovation and social equity, these individuals reflect the excellence that defines Chicago as a city of limitless opportunity. Their contributions remind us that Chicago's reach extends far beyond our borders, serving as a hub where the world's most influential leaders and companies come to thrive, innovate, and lead with purpose and progress."

For more information about the 2024 Chicago International Gala and to purchase tickets, please visit worldbusinesschicago.com/gala.

