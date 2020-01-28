Chicago Pedestrian Injured by Falling City Light Pole Warns Others of Danger

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio Partner Michael K. Demetrio and his client, a woman who was seriously injured when a light pole fell on her as she was walking in the Chicago Loop, were interviewed for a story by CBS2 Investigator Dave Savini with the hope of warning the public about the danger.

Corboy & Demetrio filed a lawsuit in December on behalf of Maya Kirk, 47 years old, who suffered serious injuries after a light pole fell over and struck her as she was walking in downtown Chicago on Nov. 21, 2019.

Courtesy of Corboy & Demetrio: City of Chicago Light Pole that fell on Maya Kirk on Nov. 21, 2019.

Kirk was walking with co-workers at 1:30p.m. on LaSalle St., just south of Lake St., when the pole toppled, striking her and shattering her leg and hip in three places. In addition, she suffered a concussion.

The lawsuit, filed in Cook Co. Circuit Court, alleges the city was negligent by failing to adequately inspect and maintain the light pole, allowing the support structure to deteriorate. The suit specifically alleges that the city allowed excessive and unsafe levels of water and/or debris to accumulate at the base of the light pole, resulting in a dangerous and defective lack of support.

"Ms. Kirk was fortunate she wasn't killed when the pole toppled over. Corroding light poles hidden under decorative bases in the city of Chicago are hidden timebombs, and the city is aware this problem exists," Michael Demetrio said.

Corboy & Demetrio also filed an emergency petition to protect and preserve the evidence in the case, including the light pole and city inspection and maintenance records. An order of protection was issued on Dec. 9, 2019.

Case info: Kirk v. City of Chicago, 2019L013385, filed on Dec. 5, 2019.

