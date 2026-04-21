Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations
News provided byChicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Apr 21, 2026, 18:31 ET
WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2025 as summarized below:
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CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
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2025
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2024
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Net sales
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$27,890,260
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$26,986,627
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Income (Loss) before income taxes
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(1,178,310)
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(5,043,388)
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Net income (Loss)
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(1,083,214)
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(5,615,614)
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Net income (Loss) per common share
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(1.12)
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(5.81)
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Average common shares outstanding
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966,132
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966,132
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
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