Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

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Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 08, 2026, 18:30 ET

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2026 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2026

2025

Net sales

$6,851,517

$7,245,635

Income (loss) before income taxes

(379,658)

421,381

Net income (loss)

(362,015)

401,022

Net income (loss) per common share

(.37)

.42

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132



 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

21%

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