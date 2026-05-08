Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations
News provided byChicago Rivet & Machine Co.
May 08, 2026, 18:30 ET
WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2026 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net sales
|
$6,851,517
|
$7,245,635
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(379,658)
|
421,381
|
Net income (loss)
|
(362,015)
|
401,022
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
(.37)
|
.42
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Share this article