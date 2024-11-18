CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share payable December 20, 2024, to all shareholders of record on December 5, 2024. This is a $0.07 per share reduction from the $0.10 per share quarterly cash dividend that the Company has declared and paid in recent quarters.

The Company stated that while its financial position remains sound, the Board of Directors determined that the reduction in the dividend was prudent given the Company's recent operating performance. As previously disclosed, the Company has been implementing multiple initiatives to improve performance that have led to year-over-year performance improvement. These include price adjustments with our customers and cost reduction projects, including the previously disclosed consolidation of the Albia, Iowa operation into the Tyrone, Pennsylvania operation.

Notwithstanding, current macroeconomic headwinds exist that have impacted the Company's financial performance in the most recent quarter, in particular, a significant reduction in demand from the Company's automotive customers. While the Company believes this to be transient, it is expected to persist into 2025, and the Company is diligently pursuing strategies to develop new customer relationships and build on existing relationships in all of the markets served.

With respect to the payment of future dividends, the Board of Directors will continue to consider the Company's current profitability, the outlook for long-term profitability, known and potential cash requirements, and the overall financial condition of the Company, and any dividend declared will be solely at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at (630) 357-8500.

Forward-Looking Statements

This discussion contains certain "forward-looking statements" which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed herein. Factors which may cause such differences in events include, those disclosed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors, include among other things: conditions in the domestic automotive industry upon which we rely for sales revenue, the intense competition in our markets, the concentration of our sales with major customers, risks related to export sales, the price and availability of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, labor relations issues, losses related to product liability, warranty and recall claims, costs relating to environmental laws and regulations, information systems disruptions, the loss of the services of our key employees and difficulties in achieving cost savings. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

