Chicago Sports Medicine Surgeon Treats Three International Athletes' Knees

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past six months, Dr. Jorge Chahla of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush has performed critical knee surgeries on three international, professional athletes. Dr. Chahla, a former professional rugby player in Argentina, specializes in treating athletes' complex knee injuries and conditions. Just weeks ago, he performed anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair surgery on Brazilian tennis professional Luisa Stefani who injured her knee during the U.S. Open women's doubles semi-finals and was forced to withdraw from the tournament. She recently tweeted a post-surgery video in which she said, "I see a lot of improvement already and am really excited for this recovery."

Several months ago, Dr. Chahla also performed arthroscopic knee surgery on Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Nico Lodeiro of Uruguay. He sought out Dr. Chahla after unresolved knee pain following a prior knee procedure. He is already back on the field and training a month after surgery.

And, earlier this year, Argentinian tennis professional Juan Martin del Potro, former #3 player in the world and two-time Olympian, underwent knee surgery by Dr. Chahla. This was the fourth surgery Mr. del Potro has undergone on the same knee but the first performed by Dr. Chahla. "I am confident Mr. del Potro will continue to have a swift recovery," says Dr. Chahla. "The surgery was carried out successfully and he is rehabbing very well." Mr. del Potro's surgery was performed after several conservative options did not relieve his significant pain. Post-surgery, he has already played an exhibition match with John McEnroe and is preparing to return to competition next year after completing his rehabilitation.

Dr. Chahla is a team physician for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Fire Soccer Club. View his website: www.jorgechahlamd.com.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 6 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices in Chicago; Bensenville (PT), Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Lockport (PT), Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Park Ridge (PT) Westchester; Munster, IN; and coming soon to Joliet. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com . Follow us on Facebook @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush or Twitter @mor_docs.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Related Links

http://www.rushortho.com

