Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Announces Partnership with Forvis Mazars as Presenting Sponsor

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Forvis Mazars, naming the global professional services firm as the Presenting Sponsor of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the parade's vibrant legacy, ensuring the continued growth and national reach of one of the city's most beloved holiday traditions.

Beginning with the upcoming parade on Thanksgiving morning, the event will be officially titled the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade presented by Forvis Mazars.

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade presented by Forvis Mazars

With offices and teams spanning the world, Forvis Mazars is known for its commitment to collaboration, integrity, and community investment—values that align directly with the spirit of the parade. Their support plays a critical role in sustaining the parade's mission to celebrate cultural diversity, unite local and national audiences, and showcase extraordinary performers from across the globe.

"This partnership strengthens the foundation of the parade in meaningful and lasting ways," said Phil Purevich, Executive Producer of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. "Forvis Mazars' investment ensures the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade continues to shine brightly for families here in Chicago and for viewers everywhere. We are deeply grateful for their belief in our mission and their commitment to keeping this cherished tradition thriving for years to come."

Presented annually on Thanksgiving morning, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to State Street and reaches millions of viewers across broadcast and streaming networks worldwide on PlutoTV and CBS Chicago. The parade features marching bands, celebrity guests, cultural showcases, equestrian units, dancers, musicians, and beloved performance groups that reflect the heart of Chicago.

"Forvis Mazars is honored to partner with an event that brings joy, community pride, and gratitude to so many," said Danielle Solomon, Managing Partner of Forvis Mazars Chicago. "As we continue to grow our firm's global presence, we are committed to supporting initiatives that help communities thrive and unite people in the city we call home. The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is a hallmark of the city's cultural identity, and we are proud to help carry that legacy forward."

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to the leadership and global team at Forvis Mazars for their partnership, vision, and enthusiasm in helping sustain and elevate the parade experience.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars is a leading global professional services firm providing audit, tax, and advisory solutions to clients across industries. With teams in more than 100 countries and territories, Forvis Mazars is driven by a commitment to integrity, innovation, and building strong relationships that create lasting, positive impact.

Learn more at www.forvismazars.com.

About the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Tracing its roots to 1934, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has grown to become one of the country's most cherished holiday celebrations, showcasing performers and traditions from across the city, nation, and world. Broadcast and streamed to millions, the parade reflects Chicago's enduring spirit of togetherness, creativity, and community pride.

For more information, visit www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Berry

1-331-244-1679

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicago Thanksgiving Parade