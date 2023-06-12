Chicago to host SCCE's 22nd Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)

12 Jun, 2023, 13:18 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance and ethics professionals from around the globe will gather in Chicago October 2–5, 2023, for the 22nd Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI), the flagship conference of Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®). Since 2002, the CEI has served as a premier networking and educational event for compliance and ethics practitioners.

Registration and agenda details are online at corporatecompliance.org/2023CEI. Discounted early bird registration is available through August 9; group discounts are also offered. For those unable to participate in person, a virtual conference option is available October 3–5.

SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says, "We're looking forward to the 2023 CEI, which offers compliance and ethics professionals worldwide the opportunity to connect, learn, and share experiences, whether in-person in Chicago, or virtually. In addition to sessions on compliance risks, ethics, investigations, data privacy, and ESG, I'm especially excited about our brand-new learning track devoted to a critical topic for today's practitioners —Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)."

In-person participants will have access to more than 90 live educational sessions, as well as networking and social activities, opportunities to engage with speakers and solution providers, and the chance to earn up to 26.4 live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs). Qualified attendees can also sit for an optional certification exam on the final day of the conference.

Virtual conference participants will have access to nearly 50 online sessions, all live streamed from Chicago, and the opportunity to earn up to 19.2 live CCB CEUs.

To learn more about the 2023 Compliance & Ethics Institute, visit corporatecompliance.org/2023CEI.

About SCCE
Established in 2004, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. SCCE offers 60+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

In 2011, SCCE incorporated with Health Care Compliance Association to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). Headquartered in Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession with a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)

