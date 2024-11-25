Chicago Tribune Names American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology a Winner of its Top Workplaces 2024 Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has once again been selected as a Top Workplaces honor by Chicago Tribune. This is the third time since 2021 AANA has received this honor and the second consecutive year.

Once again, AANA was the highest ranked healthcare association in the "small" (fewer than 250 employees) category. The association moved to 27th place from last year's 39th place.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization such as alignment, execution, and connection.

"Making the list is an incredible achievement. Moving up the list and being the highest ranked association is a testament to the entire AANA team's effort into building a culture where all of its members feel empowered, valued, and included as their authentic selves. Being recognized as a Top Workplace is great, but to have that honor based on direct feedback from the team, is exceptional," said Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE, AANA's chief executive officer. "I am so proud of the work our team does each and every day to help ensure Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) can provide the best anesthesia care to their patients."

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois with an office in Washington, D.C., AANA has implemented several programs to help ensure work-life balance and put employees first. This includes a compressed work week, 10 paid holidays, and a winter closure the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. In addition, employees have a volunteer day to exchange one workday annually for time volunteering at the non-profit of their choice. For the past two years, AANA has conducted a Leadership Institute for current and emerging leaders seeking advanced professional development opportunities.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Founded in 1931, AANA is the professional organization representing nearly 65,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and resident registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are anesthesia experts who administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. CRNAs represent more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural counties. For more information, visit www.aana.com.

