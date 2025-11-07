Chicago Tribune Names American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology a Winner of its Top Workplaces 2025 Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has once again been recognized as a Top Workplaces honoree by the Chicago Tribune. AANA has received this honor four times since 2021, with this being the third consecutive year.

The Chicago Top Workplaces 2025 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as connection, alignment, and execution.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year is both an honor and a reflection of AANA's strong, values-driven culture," said Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE, AANA's chief executive officer. "With an overall workplace experience score six points above the benchmark, our team exemplifies what it means to be engaged, empowered, and united by purpose. Our staff members describe AANA as inclusive, innovative, and supportive-- qualities that make our workplace exceptional. Most importantly, they find deep meaning in serving our members and advancing the nurse anesthesiology profession. That shared purpose is what truly makes AANA a meaningful and special place to work."

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, with an office in Washington, D.C., AANA fosters a culture that values flexibility, accountability, and work-life balance. The organization has implemented programs and policies that empower employees to be productively flexible-- supporting their well-being while maintaining a strong sense of responsibility to one another and to AANA's mission. Employees are also encouraged to give back through volunteer initiatives, with teams regularly serving local organizations such as Cradles to Crayons, Feed My Starving Children, and Bernie's Book Bank. AANA continues to emphasize employee development and growth through mentorship, job share opportunities, and a leadership program for current and emerging staff leaders pursuing professional excellence.

Founded in 1931, AANA is the professional organization representing over 69,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, and resident registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are anesthesia experts who administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. CRNAs represent more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural counties. For more information, visit www.aana.com.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

