Chicago Tribune Names Tricoci University of Beauty Culture a Winner of The Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2025 Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to announce it has been named a winner of the Chicago Tribune's Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2025 Award. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey, which measures key aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Out of hundreds of participating organizations to earn this award over the past 16 years, Tricoci is the first and only beauty school to be recognized as a Chicagoland Top Workplace. Tricoci University's inclusion reflects its commitment to creating a supportive, inspiring workplace where employees feel valued and empowered.

"Being named a Top Workplace is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our employees," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "At Tricoci, we believe that when we care for our people, they in turn create extraordinary experiences for our students. This award affirms the culture we're building together, which is to be the educator and employer of choice in the communities we serve."

The Top Workplaces program is the nation's most credible employer recognition initiative, relying exclusively on employee feedback. Energage , the research partner behind the program, has surveyed over 23 million employees across 70,000 organizations to determine the benchmarks that define strong workplace cultures.

"At Tricoci, our success is built on our team's passion for education and the beauty industry," added Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer. "This recognition reinforces how our culture of growth, creativity, and collaboration is making an impact on those we serve."

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture employs more than 250 people across 15 campuses in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The university is dedicated not only to preparing the next generation of beauty professionals but also to cultivating an environment where faculty and staff can thrive.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities.

